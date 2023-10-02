Babylon Bee's report on Dems' next step in fire alarm saga is the most believable thing ever

Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman continues to stick to his story that he thought pulling a fire alarm in a Capitol office building was the way to open a door:

Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York says he mistakenly triggered a fire alarm in a congressional office building Saturday afternoon as elected officials were preparing to vote on a spending bill to avert a potential government shutdown. Republicans alleged that Bowman was trying to delay the vote and have called for him to be punished, but the Democrat said in a statement that the incident occurred as he was rushing to cast his vote and arrived at a closed door that is usually open. "I am embarrassed to admit that I activated the fire alarm, mistakenly thinking it would open the door," he said. "I regret this and sincerely apologize for any confusion this caused."

We're not sure what'll happen to Bowman (if anything), but what comes next for Democrats (via the Babylon Bee) is the most believable thing of all time:

Democrats Propose $12 Billion Study To Determine What This Strange Red Handle Thingy Does https://t.co/gPfcDexdzL pic.twitter.com/8RNabUPwBQ — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 2, 2023

LOL, but please don't give them any more ideas!

A large percentage of people are going to believe this to be true 🤣 — TB1™️ 🇺🇲 (@TB1Kinobe) October 2, 2023

They'll figure out a way to spend some money on this, that's for sure.

