Politico's headline about who Trudeau & Zelenskyy applauded earns 'one hell of a Community Note'

As we told you yesterday, Canadian Parliament, PM Justin Trudeau and Ukraine President Zelenskyy gave a big round of applause to a man who was a Nazi SS soldier during WWII.

Canada's House of Commons leader has now apologized:

The speaker of Canada’s House of Commons apologized Sunday for recognizing a man who fought for a Nazi military unit during World War II. Just after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an address in the House of Commons on Friday, Canadian lawmakers gave 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka a standing ovation when Speaker Anthony Rota drew attention to him. Rota introduced Hunka as a war hero who fought for the First Ukrainian Division. “In my remarks following the address of the President of Ukraine, I recognized an individual in the gallery. I have subsequently become aware of more information which causes me to regret my decision to do so,” Rota said in a statement.

Politico's framing of the story has caught some attention:

Nazi-linked veteran received ovation during Zelenskyy’s Canada visithttps://t.co/q6OIcdSzKM. — POLITICO (@politico) September 24, 2023

"Nazi linked"?

It's pretty hilarious that the people who call themselves Nazi punchers only punch pro-life grandmothers but give standing ovations to actual Nazis https://t.co/G8ZH6yem6l — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) September 25, 2023

Trudeau calls Freedom Convoy truckers Nazis, then applauds an actual Nazi who Politico calls "Nazi linked." You can't make this stuff up.

Why is Politico calling an actual Nazi, "Nazi-linked"? https://t.co/EgnkRlNL9w — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 25, 2023

He's an actual Nazi. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 25, 2023

Community Note incoming!

That’s one hell of a Community Note! https://t.co/u8VOkTrf5M — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 25, 2023

Here it is:

As it turns out, Politico had a different tweet but deleted it for a different reason:

For the record: This replaces a deleted post that misspelled Zelenskyy's name. — POLITICO (@politico) September 24, 2023

Apparently "Nazi-linked" was still considered accurate enough to pass their journalistic muster.

Should probably take the “linked” part out. pic.twitter.com/DJUYlU2DwX — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) September 25, 2023

"Linked" remains.

Oh yeah, glad you fixed that error and left the important one up. — FunkyPox #DeSantis2024 (@corrcomm) September 25, 2023

For the record: You should have deleted the part that said "linked" and also your account. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) September 24, 2023

Delete this post and replace “Nazi-linked” with “Nazi” — Chaz Pane (@Nepa45) September 25, 2023

Doesn't look like that's going to happen.

