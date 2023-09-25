Sen. Bob Menendez's explanation for the LARGE amount of cash and gold found...
Politico's headline about who Trudeau & Zelenskyy applauded earns 'one hell of a Community Note'

Doug P.  |  12:10 PM on September 25, 2023
Meme screenshot

As we told you yesterday, Canadian Parliament, PM Justin Trudeau and Ukraine President Zelenskyy gave a big round of applause to a man who was a Nazi SS soldier during WWII. 

Canada's House of Commons leader has now apologized:

The speaker of Canada’s House of Commons apologized Sunday for recognizing a man who fought for a Nazi military unit during World War II.

Just after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an address in the House of Commons on Friday, Canadian lawmakers gave 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka a standing ovation when Speaker Anthony Rota drew attention to him. Rota introduced Hunka as a war hero who fought for the First Ukrainian Division.

“In my remarks following the address of the President of Ukraine, I recognized an individual in the gallery. I have subsequently become aware of more information which causes me to regret my decision to do so,” Rota said in a statement.

Politico's framing of the story has caught some attention:

"Nazi linked"? 

Trudeau calls Freedom Convoy truckers Nazis, then applauds an actual Nazi who Politico calls "Nazi linked." You can't make this stuff up.

Community Note incoming!

Here it is:

As it turns out, Politico had a different tweet but deleted it for a different reason:

Apparently "Nazi-linked" was still considered accurate enough to pass their journalistic muster.

"Linked" remains.

Doesn't look like that's going to happen.

