POLITICO: Menswear expert says Fetterman's hoodie isn't as bad as election denialism

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on September 23, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

WTF?

This editor wonders if Sen. John Fetterman is just a slob or if he has trouble with buttons after his stroke. It's probably the former. It's a joke that his staffers have to wear business attire while he lumbers around in his hoodie and gym shorts.

Advertisement

POLITICO decided to weigh in and consulted a menswear guy to see what he thought about wearing a hoodie on the Senate floor.

Hey menswear guy … here's your election denialism:

This editor thought Donald Trump took his "Stop the Steal" a little too far, but now that they're indicting him for questioning a very questionable election, there's some reconsideration going on. Was the 2020 election "the greatest success of American democracy in history," as CBS News' Major Garrett claims? Hell no.

Menswear guy Derek Guy writes:

In arguing in favor of the dress code, I seem to be in the company of Fetterman’s many conservative critics. But I’m not. Their comments — and the glut of conversation both online and in the news — suggest they fundamentally misunderstand the purpose of putting on a nice suit. Clothing is a poor proxy for a person’s more important inner qualities, such as character, capability and intelligence. Respectability can be more directly measured by a person’s actions. The reason the Senate should maintain the dress code is precisely because clothing is not all that important — next to debates over who gets welfare and who goes to war, fashion is simply not a serious concern. The dress code is about something deeper than that. The point of wearing a suit to Congress is to give physical form to the genuine ideals in your heart: your dedication to upholding your oath of office, your devotion to the institution of democracy, your unshakable commitment to the constituents you serve. If you don’t demonstrate these ideals through your behavior, a suit won’t make up for it. By focusing too much on the mere appearance of respectability, Fetterman’s critics lose sight of the deeper, more meaningful aspects of what it means to serve honorably.

Advertisement

So tell us about Fetterman's inner qualities, such as character, capability, and intelligence. Are they so profound that they shine right through his hoodie and gym shorts?

Advertisement

Fetterman, just grow up and put on a damn suit. How hard is that, really, wearing a suit to work?

***

