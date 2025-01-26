Not Our Problem: Haitian Leader Says Trump's Policies Will Be Catastrophic for His Nation

Remember when the Left got really mad at Donald Trump for calling nations like Haiti 's**tholes'? Media and celebrities said Haiti was a great nation (if you ignore the fact planes get shot at while landing at the airport, the cannibalism, and the poverty).

Advertisement

Now the president of Haiti’s transitional presidential council says Trump's policies are going to damage his country (the one the Left told us was just great and totally not a disaster).

Haitian leader says the Trump administration’s plans will be 'catastrophic' for his country https://t.co/bFKrMb6WB3 — The Associated Press (@AP) January 26, 2025

More from the AP:

The president of Haiti’s transitional presidential council said the Trump administration’s decisions to freeze aid programs, deport migrants and block refugees will be 'catastrophic' for Haiti. Leslie Voltaire made the comment in an interview with The Associated Press in Rome on Saturday following a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican. He visited the pope to ask for help for Haiti. 'I’m knocking on the doors of people who love Haiti. The pope loves Haiti, and he is eager to help,' Haiti’s interim president said. The pontiff and Voltaire discussed the dire situation in Haiti where gangs have killed civilians and operate across the Caribbean nation with impunity. Half of Haiti’s 11.4 million people are already hungry, according to Voltaire, and losing humanitarian assistance will make the situation dramatically worse.

X users were not sympathetic.

Haiti doesn't have any leaders...



Their last election was in 2016, and winner was assassinated by gangs (and maybe his Prime Minister) in 2021.



The country has been ungoverned...except by horrible gangs...since.



You should know all this, ur @AP, but u pretend not to bc u hate… pic.twitter.com/tFQ6LGDiNW — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) January 26, 2025

Of course the AP knows this. They choose not to report it.

Returning all of the Haitian illegals, who are a benefit to this country according to Democrats, is going to be catastrophic for Haiti somehow? I'm beginning to think that maybe they are not as much of a benefit as the Democrats told us. — Helvidius Priscus ⚖️ 🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) January 26, 2025

If they're a benefit to us, they should be a benefit to Haiti, no?

More catastrophic that what Haitian leadership has produced? I doubt it.



Nice gold chair... — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) January 26, 2025

It is a nice gold chair.

Given the unrelenting catastrophic history of his country, how will anyone be able to tell if anything Trump does results in catastrophe for the most notorious s**thole in the western hemisphere? — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) January 26, 2025

We won't be able to tell.

Catastrophic because Haiti is a failed country? Not really my problem. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) January 26, 2025

Not our problem.

Trump’s policies are going to ruin the Haitian utopia that existed until he took office. https://t.co/SxOdrZA6d0 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 26, 2025

Nailed it.

If plans to help Americans is catastrophic to your country then I don’t know what to tell you. Good luck. https://t.co/jJaKbI5E4I — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 26, 2025

Good luck, indeed.

Advertisement

My favorite part of this story is how the AP mixes tut-tutting about Trump referring to Haiti as a 's**thole country' with descriptions of how there’s complete civil collapse in Haiti, I’m honestly surprised the author didn’t get whiplash from so many narrative reversals https://t.co/ohW3aKbqqE pic.twitter.com/10SSx8tu7N — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 26, 2025

It really is spectacular.

How about “Be more like the Dominican Republic.”



They are on the same freaking island. https://t.co/WIaaGY9n3a — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) January 26, 2025

Even the DR doesn't want to have anything to do with Haiti.

This dude loved the fact that he could just keep exporting his country’s problems to the US. https://t.co/AInrLkvLmt — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) January 26, 2025

Lots of countries loved that. Now they don't get to do it anymore.