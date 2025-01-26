Not Our Problem: Haitian Leader Says Trump's Policies Will Be Catastrophic for His Nation

Dawn of Deportations: ICE Makes Morning Illegal Alien Arrests in Democrat Sanctuary City...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on January 26, 2025
AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph

Remember when the Left got really mad at Donald Trump for calling nations like Haiti 's**tholes'? Media and celebrities said Haiti was a great nation (if you ignore the fact planes get shot at while landing at the airport, the cannibalism, and the poverty).

Now the president of Haiti’s transitional presidential council says Trump's policies are going to damage his country (the one the Left told us was just great and totally not a disaster).

More from the AP:

The president of Haiti’s transitional presidential council said the Trump administration’s decisions to freeze aid programs, deport migrants and block refugees will be 'catastrophic' for Haiti.

Leslie Voltaire made the comment in an interview with The Associated Press in Rome on Saturday following a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican. He visited the pope to ask for help for Haiti.

'I’m knocking on the doors of people who love Haiti. The pope loves Haiti, and he is eager to help,' Haiti’s interim president said.

The pontiff and Voltaire discussed the dire situation in Haiti where gangs have killed civilians and operate across the Caribbean nation with impunity. Half of Haiti’s 11.4 million people are already hungry, according to Voltaire, and losing humanitarian assistance will make the situation dramatically worse.

X users were not sympathetic.

Of course the AP knows this. They choose not to report it.

If they're a benefit to us, they should be a benefit to Haiti, no?

It is a nice gold chair.

We won't be able to tell.

Not our problem.

Nailed it.

Good luck, indeed.

It really is spectacular.

Even the DR doesn't want to have anything to do with Haiti.

Lots of countries loved that. Now they don't get to do it anymore.

