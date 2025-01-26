Chuck Schumer Is Saddened the Left-Wing Vandals Democrats Love Finally Hit a Business He Cares About

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on January 26, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

After decades of tolerating and encouraging Left-wing violence in the name of 'free speech', 'speaking truth to power' and 'resistance', the Left has created an absolute monster that has now turned on them.

They're always shocked when this happens, though. They truly think that they're immune from the consequences of the policies they support.

This writer wants to make it clear that vandalism of a Jewish restaurant is wrong. Always wrong. So is smashing the windows of the local Apple store and Starbucks in the name of George Floyd. Because, unlike Leftists, this writer has standards and consistent principles.

Not so with Leftists.

Senate Minority Chuck Schumer was dismayed to see a restaurant he frequents fall victim to antisemitic vandals:

Guess what, Chuck?

Those are your voters. They're your base.

It is not a Republican problem.

Yes he is.

This was bound to happen.

We're okay with this.

The Venn diagram of folks who did this and vote Democrat is a circle.

Exactly this.

