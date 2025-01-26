Chuck Schumer Is Saddened the Left-Wing Vandals Democrats Love Finally Hit a Business He Cares About

After decades of tolerating and encouraging Left-wing violence in the name of 'free speech', 'speaking truth to power' and 'resistance', the Left has created an absolute monster that has now turned on them.

They're always shocked when this happens, though. They truly think that they're immune from the consequences of the policies they support.

This writer wants to make it clear that vandalism of a Jewish restaurant is wrong. Always wrong. So is smashing the windows of the local Apple store and Starbucks in the name of George Floyd. Because, unlike Leftists, this writer has standards and consistent principles.

Not so with Leftists.

Senate Minority Chuck Schumer was dismayed to see a restaurant he frequents fall victim to antisemitic vandals:

The vandalism at Miriam in Brooklyn is despicable and antisemitic.



It’s a very good community restaurant, and my family has eaten there several times.



Vandalizing a restaurant because the owner is Jewish is outright antisemitic. pic.twitter.com/rlvkvSAl7C — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 26, 2025

Guess what, Chuck?

Those are your voters. They're your base.

“Democratic Senate Majority Leader Schumer told the disgraced ex-president of Columbia that antisemitic violence was a problem ‘only among Republicans,’” the congressman said. “Chuck, defeating antisemitism is an American prerogative, not a partisan one.” — Reza Chowdhury (@RezaC1) January 26, 2025

It is not a Republican problem.

These are your Hamas allies Chuck, you enabled this, you’re culpable in all this. — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) January 26, 2025

Yes he is.

Yeah, it's what happens when you let Hamas sympathizers take over the streets of your city without any consequences, Chuck!! — Vive La Dogs (@DogZooMama) January 26, 2025

This was bound to happen.

My modest proposal is that, when antisemitic “demonstrators” show up to harass Jews in Jewish spaces, we should hurt them. https://t.co/LnSq0k1L06 — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) January 26, 2025

We're okay with this.

It's a pretty safe bet the bigots who did this vote with you. https://t.co/XlGATuN8oH — Jason Epstein (@Southfive) January 26, 2025

The Venn diagram of folks who did this and vote Democrat is a circle.

So your parties policies on crime allow criminals to commit more crimes & not be punished. You don’t get to complain about the consequences of YOUR actions like you have no control over it. https://t.co/vmEl01sJzv — Randy Sreden (@randysreden) January 26, 2025

Exactly this.