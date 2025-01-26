Chuck Schumer Is Saddened the Left-Wing Vandals Democrats Love Finally Hit a Business...
LOL: Check Out How Poorly These Leftist Posts on Colombia Aged
Dawn of Deportations: ICE Makes Morning Illegal Alien Arrests in Democrat Sanctuary City...
Not Our Problem: Haitian Leader Says Trump's Policies Will Be Catastrophic for His...
Democrats Suddenly Realize Eggs Are Expensive Days After Biden’s Exit
J.D. Vance Drops a TRUTH BOMB on U.S. Catholic Bishops Over Immigration Opposition
Race-Baiting Grifter Al Sharpton Becomes the Spokesperson for Costco’s Discriminatory DEI...
They Really Mean It THIS Time! New Yorker Says Trump Is a Fascist...
Party Crashers: DEA and ICE Take Nearly 50 Tren de Aragua Gang Members...
Shot Across the Bow: Trump Warns Teachers Who Push Trans Ideology on Kids...
Mobilized Military: ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan Easily Slams Martha Raddatz’s Fake Deportation...
'When a Republican Is in Charge': Erick Erickson Invokes the 'Erickson Rule of...
Trump WINS! Colombian President Does an ABOUT FACE on Accepting Their Illegal Immigrants
Now That Joe Biden's Gone, The Economist Is TOTES Concerned About POTUS 'Responsibly'...

DISHONEST: Check Out How Much Time WaPo Gave Steven Cheung to Respond to ICE Story Inquiry

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on January 26, 2025
Journalism meme

Media are despicable, dishonest hacks. And they have no intention of changing.

They love to pretend they're doing their 'jobs' by sending out emails to conservatives right before breaking a big story, demanding a response, then running with the story anyway.

Advertisement

Sometimes they give respondents an hour or two (how generous!) but check out this email they sent to Steven Cheung, White House Director of Communications:

Ugh.

We sure do.

We can see right through them.

He needs to clean house.

Oh, will you look at that.

Recommended

LOL: Check Out How Poorly These Leftist Posts on Colombia Aged
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

They will never learn.

Yes. Do this.

They are their own worst enemies.

We are media now.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ICE WAPO WASHINGTON POST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOL: Check Out How Poorly These Leftist Posts on Colombia Aged
FuzzyChimp
Not Our Problem: Haitian Leader Says Trump's Policies Will Be Catastrophic for His Nation
Amy Curtis
J.D. Vance Drops a TRUTH BOMB on U.S. Catholic Bishops Over Immigration Opposition
Amy Curtis
Democrats Suddenly Realize Eggs Are Expensive Days After Biden’s Exit
FuzzyChimp
Dawn of Deportations: ICE Makes Morning Illegal Alien Arrests in Democrat Sanctuary City of Los Angeles
Warren Squire
Party Crashers: DEA and ICE Take Nearly 50 Tren de Aragua Gang Members Into Federal Custody
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LOL: Check Out How Poorly These Leftist Posts on Colombia Aged FuzzyChimp
Advertisement