DISHONEST: Check Out How Much Time WaPo Gave Steven Cheung to Respond to ICE Story Inquiry

Media are despicable, dishonest hacks. And they have no intention of changing.

They love to pretend they're doing their 'jobs' by sending out emails to conservatives right before breaking a big story, demanding a response, then running with the story anyway.

Sometimes they give respondents an hour or two (how generous!) but check out this email they sent to Steven Cheung, White House Director of Communications:

This is how dishonest some of the reporters @WashingtonPost are. They sent an e-mail at 1:54pm asking for a response to their fake story, and they publish at 1:58pm, giving us only 4 minutes.@mariasacchetti @NickMiroff pic.twitter.com/YmduSEDVRu — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) January 26, 2025

Ugh.

So they can pretend they actually tried to do their job … we all know better. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 26, 2025

We sure do.

We can see right through them.

Unless and until @JeffBezos cleans house on these Journoactivists WaPo will Die in Darkness of its own making. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) January 26, 2025

He needs to clean house.

2011 Obama admin quotas for ICE



Neat part in the transcript by Obama WH about families separated at the border being collateral damage.https://t.co/BJ3H7jf5aKhttps://t.co/yZuhW1zN5R pic.twitter.com/yhJe4RgwkM — PlayTheTrumpCard ⚡️ Trump 2024 (@PlaysTrumpCard) January 26, 2025

Oh, will you look at that.

When will they learn? They will be exposed every single time & their credibility will continue to decline until diminished ⚡️ — CastIron_C (@C_Cas24) January 26, 2025

They will never learn.

I want everyone to start publishing the exact amount of time they are given to respond to a story. https://t.co/SBiXGIEjeI — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) January 26, 2025

Yes. Do this.

I did not vote for Trump the first time around. I remember thinking how wrong it was that he was constantly attacking the press. Then, instead of the press proving his allegations wrong, they proved him right. Their actions helped open my eyes to how biased they are. https://t.co/BDe0qxuM6s — Lynn Torbert (@LynnTorbert_) January 26, 2025

They are their own worst enemies.

Because they aren’t reporters, they’re really just activists for the Dem/Establishment Agenda. Because of this they become more irrelevant each day. The American people voted for truth and transparency, and it no longer exists with these dying publications.

X is where truth is. https://t.co/xTlaLeL4UV — getmojo (@deltamojoworkin) January 26, 2025

We are media now.