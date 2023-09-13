Jonathan Turley spots NY Times making 'another valiant effort to extricate Joe Biden' from trouble

Earlier today we told you that the Biden White House is sending notes to the media on how to report on the Republican impeachment inquiry, and you know most of them will run with what they're being told (the media probably didn't even need prompting from the WH to know what to do).

It's absolutely amazing to watch how the spin from the Biden White House ends up being mirrored in much of the media. In this example, George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley takes a look at the New York Times assisting Biden with the evolving spin about his involvement with Hunter's business dealings.

Today a White House adviser claimed Biden was on some of his son's business calls, but only because he loves his son. Even though in 2020, then-candidate Joe Biden insisted he never spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings, the media now knows what to do, and Turley spotted the New York Times being all over it:

The NY Times made another valiant effort to extricate Joe Biden from the influence peddling of his son. The Times reported that Biden "has at times been too deferential to his younger son." That is hardly exonerating... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 13, 2023

It's amazing that nobody at the Times throws out their back by carrying that much water.

...If President Biden "deferred" to his son in selling influence and access, it is neither reassuring nor exculpatory. Rather it is the latest effort of scandal implosion. https://t.co/WwoRzM2iHO — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 13, 2023

Having exhausted previous White House lies, the Times is now helping Team Biden push the "he just loved his son" angle:

...Now, dispensing with the "Hunter was a tragic addict" defense, the Times is going with "Joe was a tragic loving Dad." The paper reported that “Mr. Biden’s devotion to his son means that he has long followed Hunter’s lead."... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 13, 2023

...When that "lead" takes you to a multimillion dollar influence peddling scheme, it is not a parental but public problem. This was not some elder abuse of a conniving son at a nursing home but a massive corruption scheme involving corrupt figures from China to Ukraine. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 13, 2023

...The other problem with the NY Times's good-father-bad-son narrative is that the Bidens have been known for influence peddling for decades. Hunter was virtually weaned on it. https://t.co/59XKfaw6kU Was there also good-brother-bad-brother problem of trust in prior years? — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 13, 2023

Imagine the trouble the Bidens would be in if they didn't have most of the media working as a branch office of the White House spin room.

“The twisted Republican attack on a father for loving his son a little too much has now escalated into a direct threat to American democracy.”



- NYT headline coming soon — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 13, 2023

We're almost there!

***

