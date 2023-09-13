Lauren Boebert channels Beetlejuice and is removed from show for allegedly vaping and...
Ukrainian 'trans' spokesperson threatens to hunt down 'Russian propagandists' in strange v...
WH adviser says Biden attended Hunter's business meetings because he loves his son
ND Governor Doug Burgum's devotees hilariously try to 'force-meme' his campaign into compe...
We can't try to date her anymore? AOC in ethics quandary over marital...
House Oversight lists 20+ examples of Biden’s involvement for the 'no evidence' crowd
Fugitive murderer/prison escapee Danelo Cavalcante has been captured, PA State Police anno...
Does Harry Sisson EVER SLEEP?! Day 3 of the never-ending 'LEAVE BIDEN ALONE'...
POLITICO journo leaks marching orders from WH on how to cover Biden impeachment...
Paul Krugman STILL can't get why folks don't think the economy is doing...
Dems not happy with Axios for deviating from 'no evidence' talking points about...
Hilarious 'affirm your child's pirate identity' thread points out our absurd era
A deep dive into the legal issues surrounding the Susanna Gibson scandal
AP: Republicans have claimed 'without evidence' that the Bidens have sold influence

Jonathan Turley spots NY Times making 'another valiant effort to extricate Joe Biden' from trouble

Doug P.  |  12:11 PM on September 13, 2023
Journalism meme

Earlier today we told you that the Biden White House is sending notes to the media on how to report on the Republican impeachment inquiry, and you know most of them will run with what they're being told (the media probably didn't even need prompting from the WH to know what to do). 

It's absolutely amazing to watch how the spin from the Biden White House ends up being mirrored in much of the media. In this example, George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley takes a look at the New York Times assisting Biden with the evolving spin about his involvement with Hunter's business dealings. 

Today a White House adviser claimed Biden was on some of his son's business calls, but only because he loves his son. Even though in 2020, then-candidate Joe Biden insisted he never spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings, the media now knows what to do, and Turley spotted the New York Times being all over it:

It's amazing that nobody at the Times throws out their back by carrying that much water. 

Recommended

We can't try to date her anymore? AOC in ethics quandary over marital status
Grateful Calvin

Having exhausted previous White House lies, the Times is now helping Team Biden push the "he just loved his son" angle:

Imagine the trouble the Bidens would be in if they didn't have most of the media working as a branch office of the White House spin room.

We're almost there!

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We can't try to date her anymore? AOC in ethics quandary over marital status
Grateful Calvin
Lauren Boebert channels Beetlejuice and is removed from show for allegedly vaping and recording
ArtistAngie
WH adviser says Biden attended Hunter's business meetings because he loves his son
Doug P.
POLITICO journo leaks marching orders from WH on how to cover Biden impeachment inquiry in thread
Sam J.
Ukrainian 'trans' spokesperson threatens to hunt down 'Russian propagandists' in strange video
justmindy
House Oversight lists 20+ examples of Biden’s involvement for the 'no evidence' crowd
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
We can't try to date her anymore? AOC in ethics quandary over marital status Grateful Calvin