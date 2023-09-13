WH adviser says Biden attended Hunter's business meetings because he loves his son

We have a Biden narrative pivot update for those of you keeping score at home.

What started with "Joe never spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings" and evolved to "Biden was never in business with his son" which then became "OK, he did talk to them but only about the weather" has landed with a new spin.

Joe Biden was on calls with Hunter and his business associates because he loves his son:

WH’s @IanSams46: Biden attended Hunter’s business meetings because he “loves” him pic.twitter.com/gSZD5pcda7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 13, 2023

These people lie with such ease. It's incredible.

Of course he loves him, he was paying his bills. 😂



Like nobody saw the messages from his laptop?!! 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) September 13, 2023

Breaking news: Biden took the money from his son, as an expression of love. — Peripatetic Syllogisms (@j_tsatsakis) September 13, 2023

We've gone from "never spoken to his son or any of his business partners about their dealings" to "yeah but Joe was only there because he loves his son" in record time.

Remember: in 2020, they denied he ever attended any of those meetings.



THEY LIED. https://t.co/FRbbsgrTWe — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 13, 2023

That's just weird because most of us have fathers who loved us but didn't attend our business meetings just for that reason.

RT if your daddy loves you but still didn’t attend your business meetings. https://t.co/Kf4J0PKz0M — Rev. Ben Johnson (@TheRightsWriter) September 13, 2023

Right?

***

Dems not happy with Axios for deviating from 'no evidence' talking points about Biden

House Oversight lists 20+ examples of Biden’s involvement for the 'no evidence' crowd

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!