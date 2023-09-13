WH adviser says Biden attended Hunter's business meetings because he loves his son

Ukrainian 'trans' spokesperson threatens to hunt down 'Russian propagandists' in strange v...
Doug P.  |  11:05 AM on September 13, 2023
Meme screenshot

We have a Biden narrative pivot update for those of you keeping score at home.

What started with "Joe never spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings" and evolved to "Biden was never in business with his son" which then became "OK, he did talk to them but only about the weather" has landed with a new spin.

Joe Biden was on calls with Hunter and his business associates because he loves his son: 

These people lie with such ease. It's incredible.

We've gone from "never spoken to his son or any of his business partners about their dealings" to "yeah but Joe was only there because he loves his son" in record time.

That's just weird because most of us have fathers who loved us but didn't attend our business meetings just for that reason.

