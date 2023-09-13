CNN put 3 fact-checkers on allegations against Biden and you WON'T be shocked by what happened next

Earlier today we told you that the Biden White House was distributing a memo to media outlets instructing them on how they should be spinning the House Republicans' impeachment inquiry allegations.

That memo has definitely been received, and three CNN "fact checkers" RAN with it.

This plunges to new depths of media hackery:

NEW: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made several unproven claims Tuesday while announcing the opening of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden



We fact checked them.



W/@MarshallCohen @ddale8 https://t.co/XV2DuauC68 — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) September 13, 2023

We'll get to what CNN did in a second, but prepare to once again mourn the death of journalism.

You're not even a little bit embarassed about this? — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) September 13, 2023

Apparently not, but they should be.

If you're short on time, here's CNN's fact check of allegations about the Biden family:

“Yeah, everything McCarthy said was true, but here’s why you shouldn’t care.”



- Your entire fact-check — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 13, 2023

I’ll save you the trouble of reading this CNN “fact check.”



On each point they’re trying to shoot down, their conclusion is: “Well, yeah, that’s true, but…”



If they were trying to debunk anything, they failed completely. https://t.co/oAr0L2ez8q — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) September 13, 2023

It's absolutely amazing. Here's just one example that leads off the story:

Claim: Biden family and associates got $20 million through shell companies “Bank records show that nearly $20 million in payments were directed to the Biden family members and associates through various shell companies,” McCarthy said. Facts First: This is true about Joe Biden’s family and associates, but there is no public evidence to date that the president personally received any money. Since Republicans took control of the House in January and obtained subpoena power, the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed six banks for information regarding specific Biden family business associates to investigate the money trail behind the Biden family’s foreign business dealings. The committee has not yet subpoenaed bank records from Biden family members themselves. The phrase “Biden family” is doing a lot of work for McCarthy – because none of these records confirm any direct payments to Joe Biden or show that he was directly involved in Hunter Biden’s business arrangements.

Translation: No check has yet surfaced that's written directly to Joe Biden with "for bribes" in the memo section, so he didn't directly get any money, but the general claim is absolutely true.

It's not a false ruling when you're constantly saying "true, but"



You three are shameless. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 13, 2023

“Democrats told us to abase ourselves and run cover on Biden’s pay for play scheme and we said, sir! Yes, sir! Facts be damned, we’ll do whatever you want! No matter how embarrassing!” — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 13, 2023

The CNN "fact check" is also running with the "they only discussed the weather and besides Joe Biden only was on the meeting calls because he loves his son" talking points:

Claim: Biden participated in calls and dinners with son’s business partners “Eyewitnesses have testified that the president joined on multiple phone calls and had multiple interactions – dinners resulted in cars and millions of dollars into his son’s and his son’s business partners,” McCarthy said. Facts First: McCarthy’s claim omits key context about what was – and wasn’t – reportedly discussed in the calls and dinners. A Hunter Biden associate testified that even though Joe Biden was on these calls and at these dinners, he didn’t discuss business. And Republicans have not presented any evidence that Joe Biden himself benefited financially from his appearances at the dinners or on the calls.

Try to imagine this whole fact check if the family being discussed were the Trumps.

Another classic example of "true but false" fact-checking.

Quite a few *significant and relevant* “true, buts” in this piece — which was published mere hours after the WH instructed the media to do this: https://t.co/pSpbRmlCho — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 13, 2023

But it all makes sense when you remember CNN's "fact check" track record:

Let’s revisit some of your past fact-checks, shall we CNN pic.twitter.com/nGQRmTX6JM — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) September 13, 2023

THIS. Is CNN.

***

