House Oversight lists 20+ examples of Biden’s involvement for the 'no evidence' crowd

When it comes to the Democrats and media accomplices circling the wagons around the Biden family, "no evidence" is the talking point. Here's serial liar and career weasel Adam Schiff doing just that:

Kevin McCarthy's announcement of a bogus impeachment inquiry into President Biden is based on two things: McCarthy's weakness as speaker, and his willingness to do Trump's bidding.



It's certainly not based on evidence or facts.

Schiff accusing somebody else of having "no evidence or facts" to back their claims is 100 percent pure projection.

The Associated Press is playing the "no evidence" game as well:

Since gaining the House majority, House Republicans have aggressively investigated Biden and his son, claiming without evidence that they engaged in an influence peddling scheme.



Here's what comes next:

The AP just repeating what Democrats tell them is what "journalism" has come to, and they're leading the way when it comes to hackery.

The House Oversight Committee has a laundry list

No evidence?



Here are 20+ examples of Joe Biden's involvement in his family's influence peddling schemes that enriched the Bidens.

"Nothing to see here!" At least that will be the Dem/media response to this:

There is mounting evidence that Joe Biden was involved in his family’s influence peddling schemes, including while he served as Vice President. However, Democrats and their corporate media allies continue to ignore this overwhelming evidence as they seek to distract the American people from the Biden family’s corruption. Below are over 20 examples of Joe Biden’s involvement. 1) In July 2023, former Biden business associate Devon Archer described how Joe Biden was “The Brand” and was used to send “signals” of power, access, and influence to enrich the Biden family from foreign sources. [...] 2) Devon Archer alone was aware of at least 20 times in which then-Vice President Biden spoke on speakerphone with Hunter Biden’s foreign business associates. Democrats would have Americans believe that these phone calls with then-Vice President Biden were simply to discuss the weather. [...] 3) In February 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden dined with oligarchs from Russia and Kazakhstan who funneled millions of dollars to Hunter Biden and his business associates. [...] 4) In April 2015, then-Vice President Biden dined with Hunter Biden’s foreign business associates, including Ukrainian Burisma executive Vadym Pozharsky. Burisma was then being investigated by Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin for corruption.

And then of course you remember then VP Biden bragging about having gotten Shokin fired.

Read the whole list here.

The claim that there is no evidence of corruption is a total gas light.

If this was all about Trump it would certainly be considered evidence of corruption.

