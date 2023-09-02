Reimagining Watergate with the current state of the Washington Post

This week Washington Post writer Philip Bump helped perfectly sum up the state of "journalism" during an appearance on a podcast. If anybody wonders how it's possible there isn't more media scrutiny on the Biden family, just watch this doozy:

Many on Twitter(X) can't help but wonder how history might have been different if the media as it exists today -- WaPo in particular -- had also been in this sorry state 50 years ago.

"Right there. Hunter's text says half of his income goes directly to The President."



Nailed it!

Let's face it, somebody could find a check from one of Hunter's overseas business connections made out to Joe Biden with "for bribes" written in the memo section and much of the media would yawn and say that proves nothing.

Right?

Earlier this year there was a poll indicating how the media has wrecked trust in their profession:

When it comes to the news media and the impact it’s having on democracy and political polarization in the United States, Americans are likelier to say it’s doing more harm than good. Nearly three-quarters of U.S. adults say the news media is increasing political polarization in this country, and just under half say they have little to no trust in the media’s ability to report the news fairly and accurately, according to a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights.

The amazing thing is that actually comes as a shock to many in the media.

