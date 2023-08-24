LifeNews serves Dems a 5-minute reminder that, yes, they DO support abortion up to birth

At last night's Republican debate, at least a couple of candidates pointed out that most Democrats support abortion up to the point of birth. Those Republicans must have been right over the target because there was immediate flak from Democrats who really hope you haven't been paying attention.

Jen Psaki (and other Dems) insisted that claims they support abortion up to the point of birth are lies:

No one supports abortion up until birth. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) August 24, 2023

Al Franken, Katie Couric and others on the Left agreed that Dems don't support legal abortion up to the point of birth.

Yeah, that's yet another lie to add to the long list.

LifeNews put together a handy video just to remind the Dems that yes, they not only support abortion up to the point of birth, but actively cheerlead for it. Watch:

Here's 5 minutes of Democrats supporting abortions up to birth. Quit lying. https://t.co/rnYvFSBSJY pic.twitter.com/v8XmQnWJOk — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) August 24, 2023

The Democrats know the ability to record things they say exists, right?

well done LifeNews! Thanks for putting this together! — Alison H.Centofante (@AlisonHowardC) August 24, 2023

Democrat: No we don't support abortion up to the point of birth!

Sane person: OK, then let's make third-trimester abortions illegal everywhere.

Democrat: REEEEEE! HOW DARE YOU!!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!