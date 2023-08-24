Jenna Ellis shows off her new social media profile pic
They're so EASY! I totally pissed off Lefty mouth-breathers on the Trump Mug...
And THIS is how it's done! Thomas Massie introduces 1-sentence bill that will...
RedSteeze ends Al Franken and his claim 'nobody is trying to allow abortion...
John Solomon has a document challenge for Biden adviser claiming he's pushing conspiracy...
YAAAAAS! Dan Bongino goes straight-fire-scorched-EARTH on pro-maskers and it is freakin' G...
HA! Chris Hayes' smug attempt at fact-checking Repubs on fentanyl at the southern...
Elon Musk goes full 'COME GET SOME' with George Soros and his govt....
Jen Psaki & other Dems set off BS detectors denying abortion claims at...
Kira Davis OWNS Katie Couric, destroys trans agenda, AND champions pro-life in 1...
Oops! Marjorie Taylor Greene gets caught sneaking 'Tucker on Twitter' during GOP debate
New College's only full-time gender studies professor resigns
James Woods has some words for Speaker Kevin McCarthy
Vivek Ramaswamy booed at debate after calling the climate change agenda a hoax

LifeNews serves Dems a 5-minute reminder that, yes, they DO support abortion up to birth

Doug P.  |  12:18 PM on August 24, 2023
Twitchy

At last night's Republican debate, at least a couple of candidates pointed out that most Democrats support abortion up to the point of birth. Those Republicans must have been right over the target because there was immediate flak from Democrats who really hope you haven't been paying attention. 

Jen Psaki (and other Dems) insisted that claims they support abortion up to the point of birth are lies:

Al Franken, Katie Couric and others on the Left agreed that Dems don't support legal abortion up to the point of birth.

Yeah, that's yet another lie to add to the long list.

LifeNews put together a handy video just to remind the Dems that yes, they not only support abortion up to the point of birth, but actively cheerlead for it. Watch:

The Democrats know the ability to record things they say exists, right?

Recommended

RedSteeze ends Al Franken and his claim 'nobody is trying to allow abortion up to birth' and DAAAMN
Sam J.

Democrat: No we don't support abortion up to the point of birth!

Sane person: OK, then let's make third-trimester abortions illegal everywhere.

Democrat: REEEEEE! HOW DARE YOU!!

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

RedSteeze ends Al Franken and his claim 'nobody is trying to allow abortion up to birth' and DAAAMN
Sam J.
And THIS is how it's done! Thomas Massie introduces 1-sentence bill that will TOTALLY piss the Left off
Sam J.
John Solomon has a document challenge for Biden adviser claiming he's pushing conspiracy theories
Doug P.
YAAAAAS! Dan Bongino goes straight-fire-scorched-EARTH on pro-maskers and it is freakin' GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Kira Davis OWNS Katie Couric, destroys trans agenda, AND champions pro-life in 1 KICK-A*S tweet and BOOM
Sam J.
Elon Musk goes full 'COME GET SOME' with George Soros and his govt. toadies coming after free speech
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
RedSteeze ends Al Franken and his claim 'nobody is trying to allow abortion up to birth' and DAAAMN Sam J.