ALL IS WELL! Here's Hawaii Sen. Schatz guiding Biden away from podium after Maui remarks

Doug P.  |  9:12 PM on August 21, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

President Biden took a vacation break on Monday to visit Maui after the tragic (and likely very preventable) wildfires ravaged parts of the island and caused possibly hundreds of deaths.

As predicted, Biden empathized with Maui residents who are reeling from the tragedy that he too knows what it's like to experience loss, even though many on the island weren't welcoming his visit after the president had "no comment" on a couple of previous occasions.  

After Biden concluded his remarks, this video has been going around showing the president looking a bit confused (which these days isn't unusual) while leaving the podium. Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz asked if Biden wanted some water, which apparently wasn't necessary: 

There was a palpable vibe among others up there with Biden:

Yeah, pretty much.

Biden should by now almost be back at the Lake Tahoe home of Dem billionaire Tom Steyer. Hopefully more vacation time will make the presdident a bit less confused.

