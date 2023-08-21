ALL IS WELL! Here's Hawaii Sen. Schatz guiding Biden away from podium after Maui remarks

President Biden took a vacation break on Monday to visit Maui after the tragic (and likely very preventable) wildfires ravaged parts of the island and caused possibly hundreds of deaths.

As predicted, Biden empathized with Maui residents who are reeling from the tragedy that he too knows what it's like to experience loss, even though many on the island weren't welcoming his visit after the president had "no comment" on a couple of previous occasions.

After Biden concluded his remarks, this video has been going around showing the president looking a bit confused (which these days isn't unusual) while leaving the podium. Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz asked if Biden wanted some water, which apparently wasn't necessary:

"You wanna grab that water for a sip?" Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz asks Biden before guiding him away from the podium pic.twitter.com/kfUsdldQ5T — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 21, 2023

There was a palpable vibe among others up there with Biden:

They're all looking at him and treating him like he's about to pass out. https://t.co/aLoWoJCUBM — sarainitaly 🍹☀️🌻 (@sarainitaly) August 21, 2023

Yeah, pretty much.

This is so sad. He clearly has no idea where he is or what's happening and apparently not a single family member loves him enough to step in and say enough is enough. https://t.co/rAr0OUueku — Kristi Hays (@KHays13) August 21, 2023

He's fine. Looks like he knows exactly what's happening. He's fine. Going back on vacation afterward. https://t.co/HSS0PKNwb8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 21, 2023

He has no idea where he is https://t.co/DglhPMTH4d — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 21, 2023

He has no idea where he is or what’s happening. Geez. https://t.co/Sn4qKYdIKk — Christy Harberson (@twinsmom0220) August 21, 2023

Biden should by now almost be back at the Lake Tahoe home of Dem billionaire Tom Steyer. Hopefully more vacation time will make the presdident a bit less confused.

