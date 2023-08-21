Reception Biden's getting on Maui helps explain why the WH was hesitant to go

'Praise Allah'! Ilhan Omar tells pollster she can't be POTUS ... and the...
Doug P.  |  4:28 PM on August 21, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Biden is visiting Maui today, and then he'll return to his Lake Tahoe vacation at billionaire Tom Steyer's house that he's definitely paying "fair market value" to rent: 

Today a White House spokesperson said that the president has "been there (Maui) from day one." 

In reality the president has been on vacation most days since day one of the Maui disaster.

After a couple of "no comment" replies after being asked about the tragic wildfires on Maui earlier this month, the Biden White House obviously decided that was a bad look, so the president is on Maui today. 

After nearly two weeks, residents on Maui aren't happy with the response (or lack thereof) they've seen so far.

Biden might survey the area and if that happens won't like some of what he sees and hears. 

Case in point:

No doubt the Biden White House will try their best to avoid embarrassing optics for the president by carefully staging where Biden goes because people there aren't happy with this administration:

Hawaii is considered a deep blue state. Will that change?

Next November we'll find out. 

*** 

