Reception Biden's getting on Maui helps explain why the WH was hesitant to go

President Biden is visiting Maui today, and then he'll return to his Lake Tahoe vacation at billionaire Tom Steyer's house that he's definitely paying "fair market value" to rent:

Biden taking break from Lake Tahoe vacation at billionaire’s mansion to tour Maui wildfire damage https://t.co/HTzWaRRjRb pic.twitter.com/yX2mzcnMT5 — New York Post (@nypost) August 21, 2023

Biden heads to Maui almost two weeks after wildfires devastated the island.



He needed a vacation at the beach first — then he needed another vacation. Then, after his fly-by, he will resume vacation. pic.twitter.com/hrkm2MXkW7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 21, 2023

Today a White House spokesperson said that the president has "been there (Maui) from day one."

In reality the president has been on vacation most days since day one of the Maui disaster.

After bad PR, not because he really cares, Biden decides to leave his planned vacation after a vacation to visit Maui. Bravo, Mr. Empathy. https://t.co/WPZEN269dQ — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 21, 2023

After a couple of "no comment" replies after being asked about the tragic wildfires on Maui earlier this month, the Biden White House obviously decided that was a bad look, so the president is on Maui today.

After nearly two weeks, residents on Maui aren't happy with the response (or lack thereof) they've seen so far.

They should be angry. They were failed miserably. 😦 — D on the coast (@Flcoastgirl) August 21, 2023

Biden might survey the area and if that happens won't like some of what he sees and hears.

Case in point:

Maui resident proudly displays a “Traitor Joe Must Go” sign ahead of Biden’s arrival in Hawaii. pic.twitter.com/gnqDbPs5kw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 21, 2023

This is in Kehei, a town in the middle of Maui. pic.twitter.com/HZcBF3SG5H — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) August 21, 2023

No doubt the Biden White House will try their best to avoid embarrassing optics for the president by carefully staging where Biden goes because people there aren't happy with this administration:

NEW: Maui resident calls out Biden for ignoring the Lahaina wildfire crisis and asks where he is.



"Where's the president?"



Answer: Biden is taking another vacation after getting back from a 2 week vacation.



Maui locals estimate the real number of deaths from the fires is… pic.twitter.com/LzMjAlviKw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 19, 2023

HAWAII: Maui natives and locals slam President Biden ahead of his visit to the island.



We have yet to find one person who is excited/looking forward to his "hand shaking ceremony" at the Lahaina post office. pic.twitter.com/KZrP7u0gPc — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) August 21, 2023

Hawaii is considered a deep blue state. Will that change?

I'm told Hawaii has voted blue in most of the elections of the last 70+ years. Very curious if this will change that pattern. Probably not — Sour Patch Lyds 🌺🐊 (@sourpatchlyds) August 21, 2023

Next November we'll find out.

***

