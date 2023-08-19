George Takei knows why you might not support billions going to Ukraine -...
Biden paying billionaire 'fair market value' to rent his Lake Tahoe home for week

Doug P.  |  11:54 AM on August 19, 2023
Twitter

Because nothing else of great import is happening in the U.S. at the moment, President Biden will be spending a week (minus a day that will be spent for a Maui visit) at Lake Tahoe for a bit more summer vacation time.

The Biden family, Hunter included of course, will be spending most of the week at the home of one of those billionaires the president slams for not "paying their fair share":

Not ALL billionaires are bad.

"Fair market value." Perhaps that'll be paid in "clean energy" deals financed by taxpayers (but we'll get to that in a second). 

File under "H" for "having solved all other problems..."

Biden's "basement strategy" remains in play, except for the next few days he'll be in a billionaire's basement.

The media, with one or two exceptions, has already demonstrated their complete willingness to be ignored by Biden.

So, back to the "fair market value" Biden will be paying Steyer, possibly using somebody else's money.

That's a total coincidence, we're sure of it! Wait, maybe not so sure.

His son, not to mention any number of other people and entities.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

