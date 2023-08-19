Biden paying billionaire 'fair market value' to rent his Lake Tahoe home for week

Because nothing else of great import is happening in the U.S. at the moment, President Biden will be spending a week (minus a day that will be spent for a Maui visit) at Lake Tahoe for a bit more summer vacation time.

The Biden family, Hunter included of course, will be spending most of the week at the home of one of those billionaires the president slams for not "paying their fair share":

The Bidens are renting a Lake Tahoe home for their stay from billionaire climate activist Tom Steyer https://t.co/t2ftxlf2El — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) August 19, 2023

Not ALL billionaires are bad.

The Bidens are staying at the Lake Tahoe, Calif., home of Tom Steyer, the billionaire liberal activist who ran against him in the 2020 primaries. The White House says the president is renting the home at "fair market value." He is joined by several family members including Hunter — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) August 19, 2023

"Fair market value." Perhaps that'll be paid in "clean energy" deals financed by taxpayers (but we'll get to that in a second).

File under "H" for "having solved all other problems..."

The optics of vacationing in the northern part of a state that is about to get hit with a tropical storm that it is most likely unprepared for and while they are still searching for bodies in Maui is…. Something. https://t.co/9g61VBlgh2 — Brittany (@bccover) August 19, 2023

Biden's "basement strategy" remains in play, except for the next few days he'll be in a billionaire's basement.

It's still amazing that he lounged on a beach while a state experienced it's worst natural disaster in its history, he gave no comment to hundreds of people dead or missing, and then before acting or visiting, he went on ANOTHER vacation, and you guys all let him get away with… https://t.co/ZuvLMnw8k2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 19, 2023

The media, with one or two exceptions, has already demonstrated their complete willingness to be ignored by Biden.

So, back to the "fair market value" Biden will be paying Steyer, possibly using somebody else's money.

Tom Steyer recently started a new investment fund, Galvanize Climate Solutions, to invest in green projects. I’m sure that’s totally unrelated. https://t.co/gFHcZDjfq8 pic.twitter.com/b2nf8NL7cs — Nick Ballas (@NicholasBallas) August 19, 2023

That's a total coincidence, we're sure of it! Wait, maybe not so sure.

At what point do we start asking how much undue influence his son has over him. https://t.co/ZuvLMnw8k2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 19, 2023

His son, not to mention any number of other people and entities.

