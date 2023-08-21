WH spox says Biden will remind Maui residents he's 'been there since day 1'

President Biden is visiting Maui today nearly two weeks after the tragic wildfire on that island and there are nearly 1,000 people still missing, according to the mayor:

850 people are still missing after the Maui wildfires, mayor says. https://t.co/bqH4psRUYr — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 21, 2023

Meanwhile, a White House spokesperson is really hoping you haven't been paying attention to what the president has done and said in the last couple of weeks:

Biden spokesperson Olivia Dalton says Biden will "make sure that he communicates to [Maui residents] that not only have we been there since day one, has he been there since day one..." 🤔 pic.twitter.com/NgK2quOhxf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 21, 2023

Biden's "been there since day one" of the Maui tragedy? That's only true if by "there" the Biden spox means "vacation."

-Biden has literally not been to Hawaii to view devastation



-The only words he offered about the situation were “no comment”



The overall message from this administration is for you to not believe your lying eyes and ears. https://t.co/tOldKzUcsM — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) August 21, 2023

"Day two" -- same picture.

Yeah, he's been working hard on it pic.twitter.com/UtMjcuEaNA — Fighting the Left 24/7 (@RiskyBizzzz) August 21, 2023

Nothing says "been there since day one" like a big ol' "no comment" (twice!).

We all saw his "no comment." — JasS (@jasonsha) August 21, 2023

The fires broke out on August 8th. It's August 21st when he's finally going to see the devastation because he was pressured into it. His original plan was a week in Tahoe instead. But sure, he's "been there since day one". https://t.co/k6ZxfaOZnz — Brittany (@bccover) August 21, 2023

After the Maui stop, Biden will go back to Lake Tahoe to spend the next few days at the home of one of those terrible billionaires he says doesn't pay their fair share of taxes.

Just like every other claim that comes from the Biden White House.

