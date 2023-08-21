Bill Mitchell DRAGGED for showing TRUE COLORS and seizing on unfounded rumor of...
'Americans deserve better': Sen. Bill Hagerty hammers the Biden admin about inflation

WH spox says Biden will remind Maui residents he's 'been there since day 1'

Doug P.  |  2:09 PM on August 21, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Biden is visiting Maui today nearly two weeks after the tragic wildfire on that island and there are nearly 1,000 people still missing, according to the mayor:

Meanwhile, a White House spokesperson is really hoping you haven't been paying attention to what the president has done and said in the last couple of weeks: 

Biden's "been there since day one" of the Maui tragedy? That's only true if by "there" the Biden spox means "vacation." 

"Day two" -- same picture.

Nothing says "been there since day one" like a big ol' "no comment" (twice!).

After the Maui stop, Biden will go back to Lake Tahoe to spend the next few days at the home of one of those terrible billionaires he says doesn't pay their fair share of taxes. 

Just like every other claim that comes from the Biden White House.

*** 

