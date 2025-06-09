JD Vance Puts 'the Logic of Newsom and His Stooges' Into Baffling Perspective

Ed Morrissey Breaks Out the Puppets and CRAYONS Schooling POLITICO's Jonathan Martin on...
Doug P. | 2:40 PM on June 09, 2025
AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson

Recently, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass claimed that if the Trump administration and ICE wouldn't have come to her city to enforce federal laws the Democrats refuse to recognize then mobs wouldn't have rioted, committed acts of arson and thrown bricks at law enforcement officers:

She's just shameless. 

Vice President JD Vance tried to wrap his head around the "logic" that's involved here: 

After a few years of "no one is above the law" the Democrats are now making it clear there are many people they think should be above the law. 

"No" to all the above questions. 

Yeah, if the Dems want to know who actually had a big hand in causing all this they can have a chat with Biden, Harris and Mayorkas. 

