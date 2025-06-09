JD Vance Puts 'the Logic of Newsom and His Stooges' Into Baffling Perspective

Recently, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass claimed that if the Trump administration and ICE wouldn't have come to her city to enforce federal laws the Democrats refuse to recognize then mobs wouldn't have rioted, committed acts of arson and thrown bricks at law enforcement officers:

.@MayorOfLA blames immigration enforcement operations, in which dangerous illegals were taken into custody, for the chaos that was allowed to transpire in LA.



"If immigration raids had not happened here, we would not have the disorder that went on last night."



Shameful. pic.twitter.com/b1gi3GHDCU — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 9, 2025

She's just shameless.

Vice President JD Vance tried to wrap his head around the "logic" that's involved here:

People who were already violating the law are only violating the law because President Trump started enforcing the law.



This is the logic of Newsom and his stooges. https://t.co/LRnmxuCtu6 — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 9, 2025

After a few years of "no one is above the law" the Democrats are now making it clear there are many people they think should be above the law.

Can they hear themselves talk?



Do they ever have a moment of self-reflection?



Do they have any shame whatsoever? — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) June 9, 2025

"No" to all the above questions.

The media wants us to so badly believe that President Trump is the governor of California. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 9, 2025

And the stupidest thing of all is not acknowledging that four years of border neglect created this mess! https://t.co/YvfAIbmrub — Randy Ray (@FriedPeachPie) June 9, 2025

Yeah, if the Dems want to know who actually had a big hand in causing all this they can have a chat with Biden, Harris and Mayorkas.