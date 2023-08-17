BAHAHA! LOOK on KJP'S face as Biden answers reporters about his trip to...
Biden again had no comment about Maui and dogged reporters seemed satisfied with that

Doug P.  |  3:18 PM on August 17, 2023
Journalism meme

Over the weekend when President Biden was at his Delaware beach house, he told reporters he had "no comment" about the Maui wildfires. 

That remark meant the White House was doing a bit of damage control the next day (and scheduling a trip to Maui on Monday after news of his Lake Tahoe vacay plans created an optics issue). But it doesn't look as if they've told Biden what to say yet, because today brought with it was was essentially another "no comment": 

It could have been worse -- Biden could have replied "I'm going to Hawaii?" Either way, Karine Jean-Pierre seemed to know she was watching another train wreck. But maybe KJP should have provided Biden with at least one or two sentences to offer: 

VERY hard, apparently. But the media seemed satisfied with Biden's lack of any comment:

Not only that, but one reporter actually THANKED Biden for not answering any questions.

Sam J.

So much "journalism"!

What happened to all those mainstream media "firefighters" anyway?

Biden's lucky he has that protective "D" after his name or he could be in deep trouble.

*** 

