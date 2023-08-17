Biden again had no comment about Maui and dogged reporters seemed satisfied with that

Over the weekend when President Biden was at his Delaware beach house, he told reporters he had "no comment" about the Maui wildfires.

That remark meant the White House was doing a bit of damage control the next day (and scheduling a trip to Maui on Monday after news of his Lake Tahoe vacay plans created an optics issue). But it doesn't look as if they've told Biden what to say yet, because today brought with it was was essentially another "no comment":

REPORTER: "Can you tell us about your Hawaii trip, sir?"



BIDEN: "No. Not now." pic.twitter.com/TkRKQWJomL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 17, 2023

"Can you tell us about your Hawaii trip, sir?"



BIDEN: "No" pic.twitter.com/ok4wrelK0q — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 17, 2023

It could have been worse -- Biden could have replied "I'm going to Hawaii?" Either way, Karine Jean-Pierre seemed to know she was watching another train wreck. But maybe KJP should have provided Biden with at least one or two sentences to offer:

How hard is it to say you’re heartbroken for the people there and you’re looking forward to meeting with them? — SatsRunner (@SatsRunner) August 17, 2023

VERY hard, apparently. But the media seemed satisfied with Biden's lack of any comment:

and no "Inside the Beltway" corporate media will push for a real answer #POTUSNoCommentNo https://t.co/Gzb9OeHw2t — Karen Bowman (@KBow5) August 17, 2023

"Thank you for the 1-word answer, and ignoring us" https://t.co/uxbtiFBUWT — Bidencomics 🧟‍♂️🧟‍♀️🧟 (@seeaustinnow) August 17, 2023

Not only that, but one reporter actually THANKED Biden for not answering any questions.

And they thank him at the end of the clip. https://t.co/fnVQa30XiA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 17, 2023

So much "journalism"!

woulda been a great time for some firefighters — Tom (@bkd_potato) August 17, 2023

What happened to all those mainstream media "firefighters" anyway?

And the media will still worship him https://t.co/vmOwvSRxk3 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 17, 2023

Biden's lucky he has that protective "D" after his name or he could be in deep trouble.

