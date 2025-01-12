Nothing but Hot Air: Los Angeles Officials Ban Leaf Blowers to Slow the...
VIP
Imagine There's No More 'Imagine'
Nero Newsom Does 37 Minute Podcast Blaming Trump Instead of Leading Battle to...
President Biden Says It's Shameful That Facebook Is Dropping Fact-Checkers
England Councils Brand 'Asian Grooming Gangs' a Racist and Islamophobic Term
Mark Zuckerberg Says Biden Administration Would Call His Team and Scream and Curse
Obstacle: Riley Gaines Calls Out Democrat Women Who Voted Against Laken Riley Act
Meta and Amazon Are Ending Some of Their DEI Programs
'Give Me a Break': Joe Biden Thinks Gov. Gavin Newsom Is Getting a...
Justine Bateman: Karen Bass Was a Walking Disaster Movie When She Spoke to...
Yeah, That Ain't It: Politico Tries to Blame L.A. Wildfires on 'Partisan Impasse'...
Two Fools to Ruin Them All! Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass Star in...
Nice Try, Gavin! Newsom Gets His Knickers in a Twist After Elon Musk...
Pope Fetterman The 1st Of Greenland? Denmark's PM is Ready to Negotiate With...

The Price of Flame: Early Estimates Put California Wildfire Damage at $150 Billion

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on January 12, 2025
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

The destruction isn’t even over yet, but some are already putting a price tag on the damage caused so far by the California wildfires (and California Democrats) at $150 billion.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

That’s a lot of cash. Maybe one of our country’s allies can help us out. We jest.

Many are wondering why insurance companies are abandoning California.

Recommended

Nero Newsom Does 37 Minute Podcast Blaming Trump Instead of Leading Battle to Extinguish Wildfires
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Yep, insurance companies saw that California was a disaster waiting to happen because of incompetent Democrat ‘leadership’ and their numerous refusals to do any preventive action.

Advertisement

Of course, we’re dealing with a failed state with failures at the wheel, so that $150 billion estimate will actually be twice that, if not more. 

Biden and the Democrat Party have left President-Elect Donald Trump and America’s taxpayers with a huge human and financial disaster to deal with over the coming years. Adding insult to injury, all of it was preventable if Democrats had simply listened to Trump.

Tags: CALIFORNIA DEMOCRATIC PARTY DEMOCRATS FIREFIGHTERS FIRES GAVIN NEWSOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nero Newsom Does 37 Minute Podcast Blaming Trump Instead of Leading Battle to Extinguish Wildfires
Warren Squire
Justine Bateman: Karen Bass Was a Walking Disaster Movie When She Spoke to Hollywood Directors
Warren Squire
Nothing but Hot Air: Los Angeles Officials Ban Leaf Blowers to Slow the Spread of Wildfires
Warren Squire
Two Fools to Ruin Them All! Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass Star in Hilarious Lord of the Rings Parody Video
Warren Squire
England Councils Brand 'Asian Grooming Gangs' a Racist and Islamophobic Term
Brett T.
Pope Fetterman The 1st Of Greenland? Denmark's PM is Ready to Negotiate With Trump
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Nero Newsom Does 37 Minute Podcast Blaming Trump Instead of Leading Battle to Extinguish Wildfires Warren Squire
Advertisement