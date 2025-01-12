The Price of Flame: Early Estimates Put California Wildfire Damage at $150 Billion

The destruction isn’t even over yet, but some are already putting a price tag on the damage caused so far by the California wildfires (and California Democrats) at $150 billion.

Here’s more. (READ)

REPORT: Total damage from the Los Angeles fires is estimated to reach $150 Billion. Accuweather estimates it’s up to $150 billion.



AccuWeather has increased their estimate for the damage and economic loss, saying total damage is expected to be $135-$150 billion.



The estimate was a sharp increase from their previous estimate… pic.twitter.com/DhuCd5dTOu — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 11, 2025

That’s a lot of cash. Maybe one of our country’s allies can help us out. We jest.

Maybe we should ask Zelensky for our $200 billion back…? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 11, 2025

For sure. Why do we send large sums of money overseas before addressing crises at home? From Hawaii to Carolina, and now California, our own communities need support. — Cole Branham (@ColeBranham) January 11, 2025

We will never get that money back. Ever. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 11, 2025

RIGHT?? 🤔



Better to PAY TO FIX FIRES… than LIGHT THE MONEY ON FIRE outright. 🔥🔥🔥💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/VKBeuPtJSn — 🇺🇸Mighty Magnet🇺🇸 (@TheMightyMagnet) January 11, 2025

Many are wondering why insurance companies are abandoning California.

Insurance companies refused to renew 72,000 policies in the past few months.



It’s almost like they knew something. — user not found (@incognitoshark) January 11, 2025

Yes, which is what they get paid to do. They measure risk and they're good at it. An intelligent home owner would wonder why they're doing that. They should really. wonder when nobody else will take up the policy. — fbastiat (@ax123man) January 11, 2025

Yes they knew that the risk was there and yet California wouldn’t let them raise rates to meet the risk. — Dana (@Danainhawaii) January 11, 2025

CA insurance regulators were the reason the policies were terminated. Insurance companies said the risks were increasing due to bad land management and wanted to increase premiums but were told they could not. Insurance companies were right. Fires were caused by bad management. — Son of a Butch (@StriderkingV) January 11, 2025

It's a simple risk assessment.



It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see the writing on the wall. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 11, 2025

Yep, insurance companies saw that California was a disaster waiting to happen because of incompetent Democrat ‘leadership’ and their numerous refusals to do any preventive action.

Of course, we’re dealing with a failed state with failures at the wheel, so that $150 billion estimate will actually be twice that, if not more.

Gonna be twice that. — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) January 11, 2025

An absurd amount of money.



If only CA had prepared better. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 11, 2025

Too late is too late. — Pete Finnegan (@Pete_Finnegan) January 11, 2025

Preventable fires, preventable losses. It’s time for real solutions, not more excuses. pic.twitter.com/sayEYyP6XI — Stock Mom™ (@TheRealStockMom) January 11, 2025

Biden and the Democrat Party have left President-Elect Donald Trump and America’s taxpayers with a huge human and financial disaster to deal with over the coming years. Adding insult to injury, all of it was preventable if Democrats had simply listened to Trump.