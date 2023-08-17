Perfect! John Podesta cites forecast from since collapsed bank to justify Biden's policies
Fox News: Hunter Biden text claims he paid his father's bills for years

THERE it is! WaPo fact-checker explains how GOPers 'overhype' Biden corruption

Doug P.  |  12:39 PM on August 17, 2023
meme

The paper that once brought down a presidency is now working overtime to help keep one propped up.

Before getting into the latest "fact-check" from the Washington Post's Glenn Kessler, earlier today we told you about something new from the House Oversight Committee chair: In a letter to the National Archives archivist, Rep. James Comer is asking for all documentation related to an email pseudonym that Comer says was used by then-VP Biden when communicating with his son's business partners. Here's that part of the letter:

The Committee seeks unrestricted special access under the PRA to Case Number 2023- 0022-F, entitled “Email Messages To and/or From Vice President Biden and Hunter Biden related to Burisma and Ukraine,” which has been published on NARA’s website.1 These records have been redacted for public release pursuant to the PRA and FOIA. For example, an email bearing the subject “Friday Schedule Card,” is withheld in part under a “P6” and “b(6)” restrictions, denoting personal information regarding the subject under the PRA and FOIA respectively. Attached to this email, and made available on the NARA website, is a document that indicates at 9:00 a.m. on May 27, 2016, Vice President Biden took a call with the president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko. It is concerning to the Committee, however, that this document was sent to “Robert L. Peters”—a pseudonym the Committee has identified as then VicePresident Biden. Additionally, the Committee questions why the then-Vice President’s son, Hunter Biden—and only Hunter Biden—was copied on this email to then-Vice President Biden.

That seems incredibly suspect, right? Perhaps when the White House claims that Biden "was never in business with his son" is at least partially true because, instead, "Robert L. Peters" was? 

The latest evidence of Biden family malfeasance aside, this White House knows they can count on many in the media to keep carrying their water, no matter how heavy it may get.

A new "fact-check" about the receipts House Oversight Republicans have dropped so far says the Right is "overhyping" what happened:

Somebody has to "overhype" it because the lib media certainly isn't going to provide any hype (i.e. "journalism") whatsoever. 

The Republicans are over-pouncing by over-hyping!

Kessler reminded critics of his "fact-check" that he did point out earlier this month that Biden lied when he said his son never earned any money from China:

Having established that Biden is a liar just provides more impetus to consider the fact that what House Oversight is putting out isn't "overhyping" what happened. That's just an excuse for the media to avoid digging into it themselves.

If Hunter hadn't admitted he earned money from China during his court hearing these same media "fact-checkers" would be labeling claims he did as "false" because Joe Biden previously denied it happened.

Hack-tastic as always.

*** 

