THERE it is! WaPo fact-checker explains how GOPers 'overhype' Biden corruption

The paper that once brought down a presidency is now working overtime to help keep one propped up.

Before getting into the latest "fact-check" from the Washington Post's Glenn Kessler, earlier today we told you about something new from the House Oversight Committee chair: In a letter to the National Archives archivist, Rep. James Comer is asking for all documentation related to an email pseudonym that Comer says was used by then-VP Biden when communicating with his son's business partners. Here's that part of the letter:

The Committee seeks unrestricted special access under the PRA to Case Number 2023- 0022-F, entitled “Email Messages To and/or From Vice President Biden and Hunter Biden related to Burisma and Ukraine,” which has been published on NARA’s website.1 These records have been redacted for public release pursuant to the PRA and FOIA. For example, an email bearing the subject “Friday Schedule Card,” is withheld in part under a “P6” and “b(6)” restrictions, denoting personal information regarding the subject under the PRA and FOIA respectively. Attached to this email, and made available on the NARA website, is a document that indicates at 9:00 a.m. on May 27, 2016, Vice President Biden took a call with the president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko. It is concerning to the Committee, however, that this document was sent to “Robert L. Peters”—a pseudonym the Committee has identified as then VicePresident Biden. Additionally, the Committee questions why the then-Vice President’s son, Hunter Biden—and only Hunter Biden—was copied on this email to then-Vice President Biden.

That seems incredibly suspect, right? Perhaps when the White House claims that Biden "was never in business with his son" is at least partially true because, instead, "Robert L. Peters" was?

The latest evidence of Biden family malfeasance aside, this White House knows they can count on many in the media to keep carrying their water, no matter how heavy it may get.

A new "fact-check" about the receipts House Oversight Republicans have dropped so far says the Right is "overhyping" what happened:

New #FactChecker --> How Republicans overhype the findings of their Hunter Biden probe https://t.co/tkK93cIT4u — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) August 17, 2023

Somebody has to "overhype" it because the lib media certainly isn't going to provide any hype (i.e. "journalism") whatsoever.

"Everything you're saying is true and backed up by witness testimony, bank statements, emails, laptops hard drives, whistleblowers, whatsapp messages and text messages, but you're just beatboxing really really loud about it into the microphone" https://t.co/qxwRpTftR4 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 17, 2023

The job of fact-checkers is to downplay extensive evidence that the president lied. https://t.co/y1cnsQ8WFD — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 17, 2023

The Republicans are over-pouncing by over-hyping!

Would've been nice to have this fact check about five years ago about Democrats overhyping findings of Russian collusion...many of which have now been debunked.



But I guess only some facts matter. https://t.co/XihycvPqLH — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 17, 2023

So two IRS whistleblowers are overhyping their testimony about DOJ & FBI officials hindering their investigation about Hunter laundering money coming from Russia, Ukraine, China, etc?

If it wasn't for Glenn democracy would have died in the darkness of covering up Biden crimes. https://t.co/rOncKEkQW2 — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) August 17, 2023

Kessler reminded critics of his "fact-check" that he did point out earlier this month that Biden lied when he said his son never earned any money from China:

Just a reminder to the folks upset at this article, I wrote this earlier this month. https://t.co/pcch7LLt6O — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) August 17, 2023

Having established that Biden is a liar just provides more impetus to consider the fact that what House Oversight is putting out isn't "overhyping" what happened. That's just an excuse for the media to avoid digging into it themselves.

You fact checked him YEARS AFTER he told that ludicrous lie when it mattered. — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) August 17, 2023

You had been willfully ignoring that fact until Hunter admitted it himself. Why do you expect kudos for that? — The Mohm 🐊 (@Easterngirl77) August 17, 2023

If Hunter hadn't admitted he earned money from China during his court hearing these same media "fact-checkers" would be labeling claims he did as "false" because Joe Biden previously denied it happened.

Hack-tastic as always.

***

