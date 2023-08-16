Chuck Schumer's attempt to start an 'Inflation Reduction Act' celebration is a gaslighting FAIL

The governor whose policies have caused THIS has a proposal to make us...
Doug P.  |  11:59 AM on August 16, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

One year ago today, President Biden signed into perhaps the most dishonestly titled piece of legislation since the "Affordable Care Act," which is the "Inflation Reduction Act."

There's a "boom" happening but not in the way the Biden White House would like you to believe.

Everybody knew the IRA was just another spend-a-palooza law that would print more money and worsen inflation under the guise of saving the planet from "global boiling." After the "Inflation Reduction Act" went into effect, inflation went up and prices are still rising even though Democrats and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) continue to say inflation is "declining" even though it's still going up, just at a bit slower rate than before. Heck, even Biden has admitted that the IRA had nothing to do with lowering inflation.

Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer is now trying to get everybody to join him for a celebration of the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Worsening Act: 

Schumer also insisted that the economy is doing very well:

The economy is doing well perhaps if you're "The Big Guy" getting a ten percent cut of bribes, but for many others, the truth is precisely the opposite.

Because Schumer is shameless.

With Democrats like Schumer, EVERY day is April Fool's Day.

Hoping everybody's rock stupid is Biden, Schumer and the Dems' primary strategy.

*** 
