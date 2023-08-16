Chuck Schumer's attempt to start an 'Inflation Reduction Act' celebration is a gaslighting FAIL

One year ago today, President Biden signed into perhaps the most dishonestly titled piece of legislation since the "Affordable Care Act," which is the "Inflation Reduction Act."

Read all about it. President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act is unleashing a clean energy boom in every corner of the country. pic.twitter.com/qpxk1Mab9I — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 16, 2023

There's a "boom" happening but not in the way the Biden White House would like you to believe.

Everybody knew the IRA was just another spend-a-palooza law that would print more money and worsen inflation under the guise of saving the planet from "global boiling." After the "Inflation Reduction Act" went into effect, inflation went up and prices are still rising even though Democrats and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) continue to say inflation is "declining" even though it's still going up, just at a bit slower rate than before. Heck, even Biden has admitted that the IRA had nothing to do with lowering inflation.

Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer is now trying to get everybody to join him for a celebration of the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Worsening Act:

It’s a good morning.



Because today, we’re coming together to celebrate one year of the Inflation Reduction Act and how we delivered for Americans across this country! — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 16, 2023

Schumer also insisted that the economy is doing very well:

CHUCK SCHUMER: "Our economy is doing so well!"



Since Biden took office, prices are up 16.9%, real wages are down 3%, and gas is up $1.48/gallon. Credit card debt is at a record high. 20 million households are behind on their utility bills. The list goes on. pic.twitter.com/sIfcdtmDQn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2023

The economy is doing well perhaps if you're "The Big Guy" getting a ten percent cut of bribes, but for many others, the truth is precisely the opposite.

Let the gaslighting for today begin! https://t.co/rrrLDCF5i5 — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) August 16, 2023

Wow. He really went there....



Bless his heart.... https://t.co/QzxT4I45jE — Mandi (@mandirising) August 16, 2023

Because Schumer is shameless.

Gas is up, Groceries are up, Housing is up! I don’t see any reduction going on. pic.twitter.com/UAAENKDxpD — Jill Anthony (@JillSAnthony) August 16, 2023

No we’re not coming together for that . No you didn’t deliver. — Captain Dylan Hunt, USS Excalibur (Jeffmw )🇺🇸✝️ (@Jeffmw) August 16, 2023

Is today April fools? JFC — Kev (@I98Kev) August 16, 2023

With Democrats like Schumer, EVERY day is April Fool's Day.

Imagine being dumb enough to think people believe what you delivered one year ago helped them. https://t.co/X2wO3yXBKK — G-mac (@Glawinnc) August 16, 2023

Hoping everybody's rock stupid is Biden, Schumer and the Dems' primary strategy.

***

Chuck Schumer says pistol braces allow you to shoot like a machine gun with one hand



Chuck Schumer vilified proposed Republican cuts right before embracing even more spending

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!