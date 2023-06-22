Chuck Schumer says pistol braces allow you to shoot like a machine gun with one hand

We were pulling our hair out when Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and others were lobbying against gun suppressors, saying that if guns are equipped with "silencers," police will have no idea which way a shot came from.

Dana Loesch last week credited President Joe Biden with the dumbest thing she's ever heard about guns: "Put a pistol on a brace, it turns into a gun, makes it more, you can have a higher-caliber weapon, higher-caliber bullet coming out of that gun."

Sen. Chuck Schumer is backing Biden's gun control plan, and he seems to know as much about pistol braces as Biden does.

Senator Schumer on the Biden Pistol Ban: "If you have ever seen a gunman fire what looks like a machinegun with just one hand, that's what pistol braces allow you to do." 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/3BVY8mn5Cn — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) June 22, 2023

WHY DO THESE PEOPLE EVEN TRY TO TALK ABOUT GUNS? pic.twitter.com/DHJCALuILt — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) June 22, 2023

They hate disabled people. Plain and simple. — The 27th State T-Shirt Company (@The27thStTShirt) June 22, 2023

How surprising that Senator Schumer would be wrongly explaining something related to firearms. How can it be that he sounds exactly like someone who doesn’t know what he’s talking about? — David Gaw 🇺🇦 (@davidgaw) June 22, 2023

its crazy that they are allowed to openly make blatantly false statements like this — R3dhawk3 (@R3dhawk3) June 22, 2023

Thats right Schumer, we all stand around firing our full auto machine guns with one hand with our pistol braces. You found us out. — Chunk (@AmygdalaActual) June 22, 2023

Wait, if the Pistol Brace, emphasis on pistol, allows you to fire the gun with just one hand, then it certainly isn't a rifle fired from the soldier, and can't be controlled through the NFA Act. — Scott Owen, Perpetual Browncoat (@drunkcynic) June 22, 2023

Well, according to the ATF, a pistol is a gun meant to be fired one-handed. So I guess he's admitting that a braced weapon is a pistol and not a rifle then? — Pingas (@Pingas89214847) June 22, 2023

These buffoons have no idea what they're even banning! — Aidan Johnston (@RealGunLobbyist) June 22, 2023

We need @CommunityNotes on the congressional floor — Okay 🇺🇸 (@mythbuster1304) June 22, 2023

How are these people allowed to make up rules? I just don’t get it — bobby (@darnitbobbyy) June 22, 2023

Tell you what … until Hunter Biden serves jail time for felony gun possession, we refuse to take anything you say about gun laws seriously.

***