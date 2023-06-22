Whistleblower: Hunter Biden deducted payments to hooker from his taxes
Chuck Schumer says pistol braces allow you to shoot like a machine gun with one hand

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on June 22, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We were pulling our hair out when Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and others were lobbying against gun suppressors, saying that if guns are equipped with "silencers," police will have no idea which way a shot came from.

Dana Loesch last week credited President Joe Biden with the dumbest thing she's ever heard about guns: "Put a pistol on a brace, it turns into a gun, makes it more, you can have a higher-caliber weapon, higher-caliber bullet coming out of that gun."

Sen. Chuck Schumer is backing Biden's gun control plan, and he seems to know as much about pistol braces as Biden does.

Tell you what … until Hunter Biden serves jail time for felony gun possession, we refuse to take anything you say about gun laws seriously.

***

