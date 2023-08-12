Rolling Stone reports 'right-wing influencers just found their favorite new country music song'

Vivek Rap-a-swamy? The Iowa politics scene is off the chain, yo!
Doug P.  |  2:06 PM on August 12, 2023
Meme screenshot

As we told you earlier this week, singer Oliver Anthony and his song Rich Men North of Richmond became a huge hit over the last few days. The song tells the tale of the working man and how government is giving them the short end of the stick.

If you missed it here's the song:

Rolling Stone, having recently explained why Jason Aldean's "Don't Try That In a Small Town" is a veiled threat, also had something predictable to report about Anthony's song: 

Remember when Rolling Stone was a counterculture rock magazine? Now they sound like Vox collided with Salon on Deep State Highway.

Oddly enough Rolling Stone thinks that song and those who like it are part of the problem.

*** 

