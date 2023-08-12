Rolling Stone reports 'right-wing influencers just found their favorite new country music song'

As we told you earlier this week, singer Oliver Anthony and his song Rich Men North of Richmond became a huge hit over the last few days. The song tells the tale of the working man and how government is giving them the short end of the stick.

If you missed it here's the song:

Banger



Oliver Anthony “Rich Men North of Richmond” pic.twitter.com/yp7MrGa2ek — Chase Steely (@Chase_Steely) August 10, 2023

Rolling Stone, having recently explained why Jason Aldean's "Don't Try That In a Small Town" is a veiled threat, also had something predictable to report about Anthony's song:

“Rich Men North of Richmond” is a passionate screed against the state of the country and right-wing influencers are very into it.https://t.co/kmsYmDHX5w — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 11, 2023

Remember when Rolling Stone was a counterculture rock magazine? Now they sound like Vox collided with Salon on Deep State Highway.

I knew this was coming because media is full of unhappy people who always want to turn everything into conflict. Even the singer described himself as “dead center” politically and explained how he doesn’t like either political party pic.twitter.com/EwMNkNjtlD — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 12, 2023

Guy has a line about being taxed to death and here comes Rolling Stone "The Right finally has a new QAnon Shaman" — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 12, 2023

What asshole MUSIC magazine would try and diminish a real talent’s shot at national success because some people who might vote different from Rolling Stone writers like what they’re hearing?



This is why we can’t have nice things. Everyone tries to make nice things partisan. https://t.co/oXlFLGYJQ6 — Reality Czar Rikki (@rikkiratliff) August 12, 2023

Oddly enough Rolling Stone thinks that song and those who like it are part of the problem.

