With gas prices rising, Biden reminds us he's still trying to end 'ALL drilling'

In order to convince everybody that the burning of fossil fuels is causing an existential crisis for all of humanity, President Biden fired up a 747 for a flight to Arizona and then took an SUV motorcade to the Grand Canyon to sound the alarm yet again. Biden, Kerry, Gore, et al, remain determined to make man-made climate change the biggest self-fulfilling prophecy in history.

During an interview surrounding the White House's current push to convince everybody we're going to die of summer (at least until winter arrives) unless they're allowed to spend trillions more dollars and take an increasing amount of control over people's lives, Biden said he hasn't given up on his quest to end all oil drilling:

"You promised no new drilling on federal land or offshore. Can you tell Gen Z that you haven't broken your promise?"



BIDEN: "I wanted to stop ALL drilling ... but I lost in court! But we're still pushing really very hard!" pic.twitter.com/cvnK1d819g — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 9, 2023

Joe Biden: “I wanted to stop all the drilling on the east coast, and the west coast, and in the Gulf, but I lost in court. But, we’re still pushing, we’re still pushing really, very hard.” pic.twitter.com/phgmFp9i55 — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) August 9, 2023

Absolute lunacy.

Wanting no US fossil fuel exploration is nationally suicidal. https://t.co/z0KSGEpZMA — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) August 9, 2023

That sums up the result of pretty much all Biden administration policies. However, you'd think from a political perspective even the lefties in the Biden White House would realize how stupid it is to say we need to end drilling while gas prices are spiking again.

These communists are beyond mentally deranged. Do you think China is trying to stop drilling? Russia? Saudi Arabia?



Radical environmentalism is a disguise for an agenda to harm America’s national interest. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 9, 2023

Bookmark this and remember when he tries to backtrack during the election and claim he didn’t say it because he did. https://t.co/GBWIvJcbL9 — 🇺🇸 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕠𝕜𝕝𝕪𝕟 𝔾𝕚𝕣𝕝 💙🇺🇸❤️🤍💙 (@Brooklyn__Girl) August 9, 2023

The GOP needs to get that in an ad ASAP.

***

***

