With gas prices rising, Biden reminds us he's still trying to end 'ALL drilling'

Doug P.  |  12:39 PM on August 09, 2023
Sums it up screenshot

In order to convince everybody that the burning of fossil fuels is causing an existential crisis for all of humanity, President Biden fired up a 747 for a flight to Arizona and then took an SUV motorcade to the Grand Canyon to sound the alarm yet again. Biden, Kerry, Gore, et al, remain determined to make man-made climate change the biggest self-fulfilling prophecy in history. 

During an interview surrounding the White House's current push to convince everybody we're going to die of summer (at least until winter arrives) unless they're allowed to spend trillions more dollars and take an increasing amount of control over people's lives, Biden said he hasn't given up on his quest to end all oil drilling:

Absolute lunacy.

That sums up the result of pretty much all Biden administration policies. However, you'd think from a political perspective even the lefties in the Biden White House would realize how stupid it is to say we need to end drilling while gas prices are spiking again. 

The GOP needs to get that in an ad ASAP.

*** 

Related:

***

