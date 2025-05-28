Democrats Drop $20M to Learn How to Talk to Men, Get Roasted by NRSC for Missing the Grill—and the Point

Yesterday, we told you about the Democrats paying millions to learn how to talk to men.

🔥 Fox’s @greggutfeld calls out Democrats for spending $20m to try and win back male voters: “They are rearranging the furniture when they need a complete demolition.” pic.twitter.com/ZRKKAmtOOM — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) May 27, 2025

Advertisement

Obviously, that is insane behavior, but the Left is crazy so that tracks. Senate Republicans wasted no time in mocking the tomfoolery and are out with a new video mocking the grilling skills of Chuck Schumer.

Happy National Hamburger Day, @chuckschumer.



We grill like we vote: RIGHT. pic.twitter.com/C15pvM3kOU — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) May 28, 2025

Just in time for National Hamburger Day and as the summer cookout season kicks off. Obviously, Democrats will spend most of their summers inside because they are scared they might catch COVID if they go outside.

NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia said 'Shouldn't take much to know how to grill a burger or correctly call a pick six, but apparently for Democrats figuring out how to be a normal American takes at least $20 million — and even that won't be enough'

Regular Americans know that's true. Democrats have swung so far Left, they have no idea how hardworking Americans live. They have no clue what it means to live on a fixed income.

Dem strategist says the party is dropping $20M to figure out how young men talk, hoping that “authenticity” will win them over.pic.twitter.com/YL7z0g9cAy — (news) DOGE (@DOGE__news) May 27, 2025

Apparently, it's too much to ask for the Democrats to actually be authentic and listen to what matters to real voters. What a concept!

Chuck Schumer is definitely not invited to the cookout https://t.co/jIJMPx2cFg — Sarah Gallagher (@sgallz_) May 28, 2025

Chuck would probably show up at the cookout empty handed and drink everyone else's beer. Let's be honest, he's a typical Democratic politician. All they want to do is take from the hard working to give to the freeloaders (like himself).

Well done. Not my 🍔 though https://t.co/Zo1SQkYpxh — Christian Koulichkov (@BostonBroker33) May 28, 2025

Never eat a Chuck Schumer burger. It will be awful and cost you 10 times more than it was worth.

Let's not forget this queen of the undercooked barbecue. pic.twitter.com/t31okZwc8T — Gibbs Calhoun (@GibbsCalhoun) May 28, 2025

Oh, GEEZ! Don't remind us. Another New York Democrat who tries to act like a human being, but fails dramatically every time. It must be something in the water in New York.

Happy National Hamburger Day! 🍔



Throwback to when Chuck Schumer posted this in a failed attempt to appear relatable before quickly deleting it.



The internet is forever @chuckschumer! pic.twitter.com/LRQ0TqPbQx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 28, 2025

Advertisement

Chuck is a big old faker and deserves all the scorn sent his way every National Hamburger Day. Hopefully, he knows America is laughing at him and not with him.

Yes, yes he did. Hopefully, this makes it clear why Democrats are reduced to paying millions of dollars to learn how to talk to men.