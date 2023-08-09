RIGHT on cue! More Trump indictments likely on the way as news for Biden worsens

The Republicans on the House Oversight Committee released another batch of damning bank record information "detailing how the Bidens & their associates received millions from oligarchs in Russia, Kazakhstan & Ukraine."

The desperate and inevitable subsequent goalpost-shifting is going on as we speak, but something else that's become all-too-predictable has also happened:

UPDATE:



8.9 in the AM: House Oversight reveals that the Bidens received over $20,000,000 from Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan while Joe Biden was VP.



8.9 in the PM: Announced that Fulton County, Georgia DA expected to seek more than a dozen indictments against Trump https://t.co/mdn79TI1Wo — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 9, 2023

Yes indeed, right after the latest Biden news dropped from House Oversight we learned that Trump will soon face more indictments:

Donald Trump and officials in Atlanta are bracing for a new indictment that could come as soon as next week in a Georgia prosecutor's investigation into the Republican ex-president's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. https://t.co/7A6q74YWX9 — The Associated Press (@AP) August 9, 2023

This has become more predictable than the sun rising in the east!

Next week? They are getting slow, the Biden's 20 mil payment for the "brand" was released today. Shouldn't they be indicating tomorrow? — Sir 'No.' Mycroft (@sir_mycroft) August 9, 2023

Obviously somebody's struggling to keep up the pace with all the bad news that's coming out about the Bidens.

Soon something so bad for the Biden Crime Syndicate will drop that they'll have no choice but to drive a tank through the front door of Mar A Lago and frog-march Trump out — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) August 9, 2023

At this point that definitely would NOT be surprising.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!