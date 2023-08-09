Congressman says January 6 committee failed to adequately preserve evidence
Peter Doocy's question for Biden about Devon Archer was a 'lousy' one (according...
David Frum says Dems would want Biden punished if he shot a man...
Jack Smith is sliding all up in Trump's DMs (this is getting creepy!)
President Biden forgets about personal space promise during Weather Channel interview
DeSantis is fighting back against a two tiered justice system ... it's time...
Biden WH alum uses Politico's (now deleted) tweet about bank records as LATEST...
Gov't & media warn about next threat to school kids: Brown bag lunches
Joaquin Castro whines about the horror at the border forgetting his party is...
Energy Secretary Granholm's fortuitously timed stock trade gets fresh attention
Patrick Bet-David wants 3 unlikely groups to UNITE to protect CONSERVATIVE family values
Did Joe Biden just admit America has won the war on climate change?...
'Say it to my face!' ... Chris Christie calls out Trump for labeling...
With gas prices rising, Biden reminds us he's still trying to end 'ALL...

RIGHT on cue! More Trump indictments likely on the way as news for Biden worsens

Doug P.  |  5:51 PM on August 09, 2023
Meme screenshot

The Republicans on the House Oversight Committee released another batch of damning bank record information "detailing how the Bidens & their associates received millions from oligarchs in Russia, Kazakhstan & Ukraine."

The desperate and inevitable subsequent goalpost-shifting is going on as we speak, but something else that's become all-too-predictable has also happened: 

Yes indeed, right after the latest Biden news dropped from House Oversight we learned that Trump will soon face more indictments:

This has become more predictable than the sun rising in the east!

Recommended

Peter Doocy's question for Biden about Devon Archer was a 'lousy' one (according to Biden)
Doug P.

Obviously somebody's struggling to keep up the pace with all the bad news that's coming out about the Bidens.

At this point that definitely would NOT be surprising.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Peter Doocy's question for Biden about Devon Archer was a 'lousy' one (according to Biden)
Doug P.
Congressman says January 6 committee failed to adequately preserve evidence
Brett T.
David Frum says Dems would want Biden punished if he shot a man on Fifth Avenue
Brett T.
Jack Smith is sliding all up in Trump's DMs (this is getting creepy!)
RickRobinson
Biden WH alum uses Politico's (now deleted) tweet about bank records as LATEST narrative shift
Doug P.
President Biden forgets about personal space promise during Weather Channel interview
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Peter Doocy's question for Biden about Devon Archer was a 'lousy' one (according to Biden) Doug P.