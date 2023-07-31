Dan Bongino credits Rep. Goldman for having 'sealed the deal that Biden is a foreign agent'

During the 2020 presidential campaign Joe Biden insisted that he'd never spoken with his son Hunter about his overseas business dealings.

Last year, then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki also insisted that Biden never spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings:

After learning that Devon Archer was going to testify behind closed doors before a House committee, the White House's spin changed to "Biden was never in business with his son":

Now that Archer has testified, Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman has proven himself to be a one-man wrecking crew with it comes to demolishing the talking points Team Biden has constructed:

Rep. @danielsgoldman: "Preposterous premise" to say Joe Biden shouldn't be talking w/ Hunter's business associates pic.twitter.com/QtL4XZflBt — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 31, 2023

Biden and Hunter's business associates spoke, but only about the weather:

LOL. Democrats really expect you to believe this. The “weather.” https://t.co/rY8uiCI7xy — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 31, 2023

As it turns out, Biden and Hunter's associates talked about "the weather" at least 20 times, according to Archer's testimony. Biden was REALLY preoccupied with monitoring "the weather."

Dan Bongino credits Goldman with confirming the allegations about the Bidens have been true the whole time:

Goldman is a gold mine of material. Surely he’s the dumbest organism on Capitol Hill. He alone has sealed the deal that Biden is a foreign agent. What a moron. 👇🏻 https://t.co/NZUM685Xua — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) July 31, 2023

It won't be long (if it hasn't happened already) until the White House calls Goldman and begs him to stop "helping."

How far we have come from "I know nothing about my son's life" to this. — dcnh (@dcnh42) July 31, 2023

It's been a remarkable journey, hasn't it? And we're just getting started.

