Dan Bongino credits Rep. Goldman for having 'sealed the deal that Biden is a foreign agent'

Doug P.  |  3:04 PM on July 31, 2023
Meme screenshot

During the 2020 presidential campaign Joe Biden insisted that he'd never spoken with his son Hunter about his overseas business dealings.

Last year, then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki also insisted that Biden never spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings:
 After learning that Devon Archer was going to testify behind closed doors before a House committee, the White House's spin changed to "Biden was never in business with his son":

Now that Archer has testified, Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman has proven himself to be a one-man wrecking crew with it comes to demolishing the talking points Team Biden has constructed:

Biden and Hunter's business associates spoke, but only about the weather:

As it turns out, Biden and Hunter's associates talked about "the weather" at least 20 times, according to Archer's testimony. Biden was REALLY preoccupied with monitoring "the weather."

Dan Bongino credits Goldman with confirming the allegations about the Bidens have been true the whole time: 

It won't be long (if it hasn't happened already) until the White House calls Goldman and begs him to stop "helping." 

It's been a remarkable journey, hasn't it? And we're just getting started.

