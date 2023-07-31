Chad Pergram's thread on Devon Archer's testimony does NOT line up with Dem spin

New spin: It was Beau Biden's death that led to those close conversations
Doug P.  |  4:32 PM on July 31, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We'll set this one up like it's a narrative boxing match taking place after Hunter Biden's former business associate Devon Archer testified to a House committee behind closed doors. 

In this corner, we have Democrat Rep. Daniel Goldman, who heard Archer's testimony and claims that yes, Joe Biden did speak with his son (and others) about his business dealings. BUT, they only talked about the weather and it only happened about 20 times.

In this corner, we have Fox News' Chad Pergram who is sharing what actually was said during the hearing, and it's a fast TKO of Rep. Goldman.

"The brand" -- that's a strange concern when talking about the weather.

Wait, isn't that the same Ukrainian prosecutor Joe Biden bragged about getting fired? Why yes, yes it is!

We'll get back to Pergram's thread in a sec, but here's that clip of Biden:

 

Back to Pergram's thread. This seems like it's about more than "the weather":

Is "the brand" how they say "the weather" in Ukraine?

One final thing that won't surprise you:

As usual, "NOTHING TO SEE HERE." At least, that's how the Dems & lib media will keep spinning it. We won't be surprised to see some stories tomorrow about how this is just another story about "a father's love for his son."

Good thing President Biden decided to get out of DC for over a week right when Archer's testimony was taking place. 

***

*** 

