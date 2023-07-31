Chad Pergram's thread on Devon Archer's testimony does NOT line up with Dem spin

We'll set this one up like it's a narrative boxing match taking place after Hunter Biden's former business associate Devon Archer testified to a House committee behind closed doors.

In this corner, we have Democrat Rep. Daniel Goldman, who heard Archer's testimony and claims that yes, Joe Biden did speak with his son (and others) about his business dealings. BUT, they only talked about the weather and it only happened about 20 times.

In this corner, we have Fox News' Chad Pergram who is sharing what actually was said during the hearing, and it's a fast TKO of Rep. Goldman.

1) From a source familiar with the transcribed interview with former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer.



Archer testified there was value of adding Hunter Biden to Burisma’s board was “the brand.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 31, 2023

"The brand" -- that's a strange concern when talking about the weather.

2) The argument was that then-Vice President Joe Biden brought the most value to “the brand.” Archer also stated that Burisma would have gone under if not for “the brand.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 31, 2023

3) In December 2015, Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Burisma, and Vadym Pozharski, an executive of Burisma, placed constant pressure on Hunter Biden to get help from DC regarding the Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin.

Shokin was investigating Burisma for corruption. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 31, 2023

Wait, isn't that the same Ukrainian prosecutor Joe Biden bragged about getting fired? Why yes, yes it is!

We'll get back to Pergram's thread in a sec, but here's that clip of Biden:

Back to Pergram's thread. This seems like it's about more than "the weather":

4) Hunter Biden, along with Zlochevsky and Pozharski, “called DC” to discuss the matter. Biden, Zlochevsky, and Pozharski stepped away to take make the call. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 31, 2023

5) Archer testified that Hunter Biden put then-Vice President Joe Biden on the speakerphone during business meetings, over 20 times. Archer testified that Joe Biden was put on the phone to sell “the brand.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 31, 2023

Is "the brand" how they say "the weather" in Ukraine?

6) These phone calls include a dinner in Paris with a French energy company and in China with Jonathan Li of BHR. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 31, 2023

7) In spring of 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden attended a business dinner with his son, Hunter, and his associates at Café Milano in DC. Elena Baturina, a Russian oligarch who is the widow of the former mayor of Moscow, attended the dinner. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 31, 2023

One final thing that won't surprise you:

8) The Biden Administration’s public sanctions list for Russian oligarchs does not contain Baturina. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 31, 2023

As usual, "NOTHING TO SEE HERE." At least, that's how the Dems & lib media will keep spinning it. We won't be surprised to see some stories tomorrow about how this is just another story about "a father's love for his son."

Good thing President Biden decided to get out of DC for over a week right when Archer's testimony was taking place.

