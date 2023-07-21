Hunter Biden's lawyer focuses on the REAL scandal at the whistleblower hearing (just guess)

Historian's big BRAG about her friend making sure kids have access to ADULT...
Doug P.  |  2:08 PM on July 21, 2023
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

On Wednesday, a pair of IRS whistleblowers testified before the House Oversight Committee and served up some quite damning and credible evidence that the FBI and DOJ stonewalled an investigation of Hunter Biden.

However, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took a different approach, and it included visual aids: 

Apparently Hunter Biden and his lawyer had their delicate sensibilities offended and dispatched a letter accusing Rep. Taylor Greene of violating ethics rules with her "abhorrent behavior": 

At least it provided the Bidens with an opportunity to distract from the issue at hand:

They're trying to turn MTG into the problem here? Go figure.

We'll just have to assume both men were telling the truth.

Hey, at least Hunter's lawyer is again confirming all that material is 100 percent real!

MTG is the REAL problem here!

Imagine being Hunter Biden and allowing your lawyer to accuse somebody else of abhorrent behavior.

***

***

