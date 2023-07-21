Hunter Biden's lawyer focuses on the REAL scandal at the whistleblower hearing (just guess)

On Wednesday, a pair of IRS whistleblowers testified before the House Oversight Committee and served up some quite damning and credible evidence that the FBI and DOJ stonewalled an investigation of Hunter Biden.

However, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took a different approach, and it included visual aids:

Here is proof Hunter Biden paid prostitutes through his law firm, OWASCO PC, and trafficked his victims across state lines in violation of the Mann Act.



Not only that, IRS whistleblowers confirm Hunter Biden committed tax fraud by deducting payments to prostitutes from OWASCO’s… pic.twitter.com/JAB0cPMNrM — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 19, 2023

Apparently Hunter Biden and his lawyer had their delicate sensibilities offended and dispatched a letter accusing Rep. Taylor Greene of violating ethics rules with her "abhorrent behavior":

Inbox: Hunter Biden’s lawyer Abbe Lowell hits back at Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying she “has lowered herself, and by extension the entire House of Representatives, to a new level of abhorrent behavior that blatantly violates House Ethics rules and standards of official conduct.” pic.twitter.com/1sdc1M5jVo — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 21, 2023

At least it provided the Bidens with an opportunity to distract from the issue at hand:

I’m pretty sure if I was just accused of committing multiple felonies against my country with my POTUS father, my uncle, my business partners and my daughter, I’d be concerned with more than naked pictures. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) July 21, 2023

They're trying to turn MTG into the problem here? Go figure.

So he didn't address the whistleblower testimony? Interesting. https://t.co/0tb98CVtYk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 21, 2023

We'll just have to assume both men were telling the truth.

Why did she make Hunter Biden take those pictures and put them on his laptop and abandon the laptop? https://t.co/QwL0xl962w — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 21, 2023

Hey, at least Hunter's lawyer is again confirming all that material is 100 percent real!

Does he have any thoughts on the whistleblower’s testimony? — Paulie (@pauliebignuts99) July 21, 2023

Did he hit back at the testimony? — Kensington Craig (@KC11A18A) July 21, 2023

MTG is the REAL problem here!

Interesting how his lawyer didn't say anything about the Whistleblower testimony https://t.co/eGMUwj2RiY — Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) July 21, 2023

Imagine being Hunter Biden and allowing your lawyer to accuse somebody else of abhorrent behavior.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

***

Related:

Hot take: Hunter Biden should sue Rep. MTG for what she did on the House floor

Dem invokes Les Misérables to protect Hunter Biden from 'stickler for the law' whistleblower

Dana Loesch drops the mic on the Left's faux outrage over the GROSS Hunter Biden photos

Dem Rep. Raskin tells whistleblowers there's no evidence Hunter Biden received 'official favoritism'

Dem Rep. Dan Goldman deems Hunter Biden the VICTIM of a 2-tiered justice system