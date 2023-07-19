Democrats get the vapors over Rep. MTG's images of Hunter Biden, demand they be put away

Two IRS whistleblowers testified before the House Oversight Committee Wednesday, and while Democrats did everything they could to distract from the issue at hand or otherwise excuse Hunter Biden, claiming he'd "taken responsibility" for his actions, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took a different tack. Having the IRS agents at her disposal, she decided to delve into some of Biden's alleged crimes that weren't included in his sweetheart plea deal.

The images found on his iCloud server showed Biden smoking crack and cavorting with prostitutes. Did the IRS look into any of those possible crimes?

Here is proof Hunter Biden paid prostitutes through his law firm, OWASCO PC, and trafficked his victims across state lines in violation of the Mann Act.



Not only that, IRS whistleblowers confirm Hunter Biden committed tax fraud by deducting payments to prostitutes from OWASCO’s… pic.twitter.com/JAB0cPMNrM — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 19, 2023

"Not only that, IRS whistleblowers confirm Hunter Biden committed tax fraud by deducting payments to prostitutes from OWASCO’s taxes."

IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler to @RepMTG: "There were deductions for what we believe to be escorts and then that $10,000 golf club membership, yes, that was not a golf club membership. That was for a sex club payment." pic.twitter.com/DuKHDZjO78 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 19, 2023

Democrats learned they couldn't be prudes while defending President Bill Clinton from impeachment, and the mainstream media published pieces about how cheating on your wife was a good thing, actually. But suddenly the party that wants to put sexually explicit books in middle school libraries is offended by a little nudity.

🚨👇🏿🚨



According to @RepRaskin & @danielsgoldman, the explicit images of Hunter Biden presented by @RepMTG are TOO RACY for the Oversight Committee & demanded they go away.



These are the same Democrats that want this material IN OUR KIDS' SCHOOLS. Please spare me the outrage. pic.twitter.com/e7X0EF2xVg — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) July 19, 2023

Maybe it should be suggested that the pics be added to a children’s book and put it in school libraries so the information is easier for him to swallow… — LostLola (@LostLola1) July 19, 2023

And she even put up a parental advisory notice. I can't wait to see the level of tantrums we're going to see. The burners been turned on but the water is just getting warm... — John (@7bigjohn) July 19, 2023

It's true … Greene announced a parental advisory before her remarks.

This what I'm talking about. Go at their necks. Go at them just as hard as they go at yall. Stop being some glass boned, paper skinned, kool-aid heart pumping cowards. — RestlessSamurai (@Realtalk2022) July 19, 2023

They don’t want Hunter Biden’s human trafficking exposed. — SMD (@smdowner) July 19, 2023





According to President Biden, Hunter is the smartest man he knows.



Why shouldn’t everyone see those pictures so we know how to emulate such a brilliant, talented and accomplished intellectual of a man. — Headlines of Tomorrow (@headlinesoftmrw) July 19, 2023

Remember, all of this is really about a father's love for his addicted son.

Good for her. Past time to expose the filth. — Dan Lawrence (@coramdeoDan) July 19, 2023

Yeah, Democrats can spare us the outrage after spending a year trying to defend "Gender Queer" in middle school libraries. The IRS agents were onto a lot with Biden, which was why it was "too hot" to investigate, according to the DOJ.

***