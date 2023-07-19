BOOM! Ron DeSantis defiantly defends Jason Aldean telling him not to apologize
Mitt Romney posts CRINGE video in celebration of 'National Hot Dog Day'
Dem invokes Les Misérables to protect Hunter Biden from 'stickler for the law'...
Dana Loesch drops the mic on the Left's faux outrage over the GROSS...
Rep. Maxwell Frost manages to work George Floyd into the IRS whistleblower hearing
Shannon Watts is big mad at Jason Aldean for telling her what she...
Dem Rep telling whistleblower there's white privilege in audits didn't make the point...
Rep. Kweisi Mfume says the DOJ, FBI, and IRS provide the checks and...
It's been noticed what the Dems are NOT trying to do during whistleblower...
MTG Triggers Democrats With 'Parental Discretion' Warning While Questioning IRS Whistleblo...
Glenn Greenwald spots cable nets NOT eager to make whistleblower hearing must-see TV
It's settled: NBC News historian Michael Beschloss concludes that Trump and DeSantis 'are...
Dem Rep. Raskin tells whistleblowers there's no evidence Hunter Biden received 'official f...
The Worst Social Contagion We'll Ever Have Experienced

Democrats get the vapors over Rep. MTG's images of Hunter Biden, demand they be put away

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on July 19, 2023
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Two IRS whistleblowers testified before the House Oversight Committee Wednesday, and while Democrats did everything they could to distract from the issue at hand or otherwise excuse Hunter Biden, claiming he'd "taken responsibility" for his actions, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took a different tack. Having the IRS agents at her disposal, she decided to delve into some of Biden's alleged crimes that weren't included in his sweetheart plea deal. 

The images found on his iCloud server showed Biden smoking crack and cavorting with prostitutes. Did the IRS look into any of those possible crimes?

"Not only that, IRS whistleblowers confirm Hunter Biden committed tax fraud by deducting payments to prostitutes from OWASCO’s taxes."

Democrats learned they couldn't be prudes while defending President Bill Clinton from impeachment, and the mainstream media published pieces about how cheating on your wife was a good thing, actually. But suddenly the party that wants to put sexually explicit books in middle school libraries is offended by a little nudity.

Recommended

Shannon Watts is big mad at Jason Aldean for telling her what she doesn’t want to hear
Aaron Walker

It's true … Greene announced a parental advisory before her remarks.


Remember, all of this is really about a father's love for his addicted son.

Yeah, Democrats can spare us the outrage after spending a year trying to defend "Gender Queer" in middle school libraries. The IRS agents were onto a lot with Biden, which was why it was "too hot" to investigate, according to the DOJ.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HUNTER BIDEN IRS MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Shannon Watts is big mad at Jason Aldean for telling her what she doesn’t want to hear
Aaron Walker
Dana Loesch drops the mic on the Left's faux outrage over the GROSS Hunter Biden photos
justmindy
BOOM! Ron DeSantis defiantly defends Jason Aldean telling him not to apologize
justmindy
Dem invokes Les Misérables to protect Hunter Biden from 'stickler for the law' whistleblower
Doug P.
Rep. Maxwell Frost manages to work George Floyd into the IRS whistleblower hearing
Brett T.
Dem Rep telling whistleblower there's white privilege in audits didn't make the point she thought
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Shannon Watts is big mad at Jason Aldean for telling her what she doesn’t want to hear Aaron Walker