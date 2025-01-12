‘I’m Somebody’s Son, Also!’ Michael Cohen Pleads for Preemptive Pardon Just Like Hunter Biden Got

'You Are Stunningly Bad at This Job': Justine Bateman Calls Out Karen Bass'...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:00 PM on January 12, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

President-Elect Donald Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, fears the ‘orange man’ could have him wearing prison orange again. See, Cohen’s already done three years in prison for breaking several federal laws which he claimed was done at Trump’s direction. Cohen says he’s on Trump’s ‘enemies list’ and is now begging for a preemptive pardon from President Joe Biden just like his son, Hunter Biden, got.

Here’s where reality delivers her slap, (WATCH)

Ouch!

Of course, many commenters are confused by this pandering pardon pleading. Why? Well, back in September Cohen told everyone he was changing his name and fleeing the country if Trump got elected again. Promises, promises!

It’s true! Cohen seems to always wear that same jacket to every cable news panel show.

Yes, the ‘escape the country’ plan is on the back burner apparently, Cohen’s hinging his future freedom on a Biden pardon.

Cohen’s always been a slimy liar, so him breaking his promises is expected.

Many commenters find the idea and practice of preemptive pardons to be highly questionable if not entirely unethical

It’s fun watching all the previous ‘no one’s above the law’ chanters asking for preemptive pardons so they can be above the law. Nice of them to confirm how guilty they are something even though they haven’t been accused or charged with anything yet.

