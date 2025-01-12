‘I’m Somebody’s Son, Also!’ Michael Cohen Pleads for Preemptive Pardon Just Like Hunter Biden Got

President-Elect Donald Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, fears the ‘orange man’ could have him wearing prison orange again. See, Cohen’s already done three years in prison for breaking several federal laws which he claimed was done at Trump’s direction. Cohen says he’s on Trump’s ‘enemies list’ and is now begging for a preemptive pardon from President Joe Biden just like his son, Hunter Biden, got.

Here’s where reality delivers her slap, (WATCH)

NEW: Michael Cohen begs and grovels so hard for a pardon from Biden that even MSNBC has to admonish him:



COHEN: "I would expect that the same exact pardon that he gave his son."



SANDERS: “To be very clear, you're not the president’s son."



Oof. pic.twitter.com/MwkF70kMwX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 12, 2025

Ouch!

Of course, many commenters are confused by this pandering pardon pleading. Why? Well, back in September Cohen told everyone he was changing his name and fleeing the country if Trump got elected again. Promises, promises!

Micheal Cohen says he will be leave the country and change his name should Trump win:



“I have no choice."



Cohen cites the prospect of Trump retribution as the reason he must flee the US should Trump return to the White House.



One more reason to vote Trump. pic.twitter.com/cZ1sPN9SUj — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 24, 2024

This guy only has 1 jacket? — MFay (@crossfayzed) January 12, 2025

He wears it every single time. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 12, 2025

It’s true! Cohen seems to always wear that same jacket to every cable news panel show.

Yes, the ‘escape the country’ plan is on the back burner apparently, Cohen’s hinging his future freedom on a Biden pardon.

That's plan B now that he thinks plan A is a pardon — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) January 12, 2025

WL, this is why I love you so much! You bring the receipts that show what liars and horrible people that they are. — Dani Rouse (@Dani_R_13) January 12, 2025

LOL. He promised us! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 12, 2025

Cohen’s always been a slimy liar, so him breaking his promises is expected.

Many commenters find the idea and practice of preemptive pardons to be highly questionable if not entirely unethical

If you did not commit a crime, you don’t need a preemptive pardon.



Pardons should not be valid if charges haven’t even been brought yet. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 12, 202

Maybe these people shouldn't have committed crimes! Pretty obvious they have given how badly they feel they need a pardon! — JRsMom 🍁 #QuestionEverything 🍁 (@slappy0417) January 12, 2025

This guy is unreal. Has anyone ever looked more guilty of something? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 12, 2025

It’s fun watching all the previous ‘no one’s above the law’ chanters asking for preemptive pardons so they can be above the law. Nice of them to confirm how guilty they are something even though they haven’t been accused or charged with anything yet.