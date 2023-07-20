Journo who broke Hunter laptop story had 'mind-boggling testimony on the extent of censorship'

A featured witness at today's House hearing about the government working with social media companies to censor any stories, claims, or opinions not helpful to the Left's preferred narrative was a journalist who knows all about that.

Emma-Jo Morris was a reporter at the New York Post back in 2020, now with Breitbart, who broke the story about Hunter Biden's laptop computer and its contents. After that, the New York Post's social media accounts were suspended, as were those of anybody sharing what was tagged (with help from a few dozen dishonest and complicit former intel officials) as being likely part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

Watch the entire thing and realize that it's come to this:

BREAKING: Journalist Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC), who broke the Hunter Biden laptop story for @NYPost but was immediately censored by the state on social media in an attempt to influence the 2020 election, just delivered a mind-boggling testimony on the extent of censorship in… pic.twitter.com/FSBuQ5tfwW — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) July 20, 2023

And to date nobody has been held accountable, all while the Left has the gall of accusing the Right of engaging in "election interference."

Emma Jo Morris testimony is worth hearing every last word on the Hunter laptop from hell !

She was w NY Post & broke the story .

I feel the frustration in her voice from enduring her reputation being trashed in a disinfo op by 50 Intel liars for reporting nothing but the truth. https://t.co/K3Lz6l7Cz9 — Tom Moore (@junogsp7) July 20, 2023

Some of those former intel officials are, to this day, interviewed and presented as "experts" on certain news outlets.

The suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop was election interference on a massive scale.



And proof of collusion between US intelligence agencies, the Dem Party, and their cheerleaders in US media.



It is - by far - one of the most important stories of this generation. https://t.co/CH50GASkcL — Empire Of Lies (@berningman16) July 20, 2023

This is why Democrats and many of their media allies are working hard to ignore the story or attempt to distract from it.

