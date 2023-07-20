Hell to the YEAH! Parent goes OFF on teacher's union president for fighting...
Journo who broke Hunter laptop story had 'mind-boggling testimony on the extent of censorship'

Doug P.  |  3:22 PM on July 20, 2023
Sarah D.

A featured witness at today's House hearing about the government working with social media companies to censor any stories, claims, or opinions not helpful to the Left's preferred narrative was a journalist who knows all about that. 

Emma-Jo Morris was a reporter at the New York Post back in 2020, now with Breitbart, who broke the story about Hunter Biden's laptop computer and its contents. After that, the New York Post's social media accounts were suspended, as were those of anybody sharing what was tagged (with help from a few dozen dishonest and complicit former intel officials) as being likely part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

Watch the entire thing and realize that it's come to this: 

And to date nobody has been held accountable, all while the Left has the gall of accusing the Right of engaging in "election interference."

Sam J.

Some of those former intel officials are, to this day, interviewed and presented as "experts" on certain news outlets.

This is why Democrats and many of their media allies are working hard to ignore the story or attempt to distract from it.

*** 

***

