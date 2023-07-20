Dems try to silence RFK Jr. at gov't censorship hearing as irony detectors explode

Today Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is among people testifying at a House committee hearing on government censorship.

RFK Jr's opening statement revolved around the First Amendment:

DEMS ATTACK RFK JR DURING GOVT CENSORSHIP HEARING.@ByronYork: "RFK was really pretty fascinating, he started out with a really compelling, really heartfelt defense of the first amendment, he said we cannot talk as a nation about big issues like inflation, or immigration, or the… pic.twitter.com/FuDaZv27E1 — America's Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) July 20, 2023

Democrats of course have denied the government censors anybody, but then went on to provide another helpful self-debunking of that claim. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and the other Dems certainly didn't want the Biden opponent for his party's nomination any time to provide his opinions. Watch:

Debbie Wasserman Schultz Has Just Put a Motion Forward to Censor Robert F. Kennedy Jr from Further Testimony



This is wild... pic.twitter.com/buNN8NeKCj — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 20, 2023

Rep. Dan Goldman votes to censor RFK Jr.:



"No to hate speech!" pic.twitter.com/1OCzIz7E7c — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2023

"Yes to censorship!"

A reminder to the Left.



The speech censorship, rigged election processes, and criminalization of political dissent you now cheer against the Right eventually comes to your side.



Pay close attention to what Democrats and the media do to RFK Jr for stepping out of line… https://t.co/pSGGngvbMR — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 20, 2023

These are the same Democrats insisting that the government didn't work with social media companies to censor opinions unhelpful to the preferred narratives (who then freaked out when a judge halted it from happening).

Hmm…. A committee set up to investigate censorship who has 8 committee members who want to censor witnesses. Isn’t that something. pic.twitter.com/yF2LE6oDvv — Health Freedom UnMuzzled (@maija_hahn) July 20, 2023

But it seems pretty on-brand for these Democrats.

