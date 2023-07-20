Dems try to silence RFK Jr. at gov't censorship hearing as irony detectors explode

Rep. Thomas Massie releases footage from 1/6 near DNC HQ & has questions...
Doug P.  |  11:35 AM on July 20, 2023
Meme screenshot

Today Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is among people testifying at a House committee hearing on government censorship. 

RFK Jr's opening statement revolved around the First Amendment:

Democrats of course have denied the government censors anybody, but then went on to provide another helpful self-debunking of that claim. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and the other Dems certainly didn't want the Biden opponent for his party's nomination any time to provide his opinions. Watch:

"Yes to censorship!"

These are the same Democrats insisting that the government didn't work with social media companies to censor opinions unhelpful to the preferred narratives (who then freaked out when a judge halted it from happening).

But it seems pretty on-brand for these Democrats.

***

