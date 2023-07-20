Watch your step as you try to navigate the media's near-complete blackout on IRS whistleblower hearing

Yesterday, the House Oversight Committee held a hearing featuring two IRS whistleblowers who claim that the Department of Justice got involved and messed with the IRS' investigation into Hunter Biden. Democratic Rep. Kweisi Mfume made it abundantly clear that he has absolutely zero problem with that, but regular Americans without government resources and cronies at their disposal should be very concerned.

Of course, the last thing that the Biden administration wants to do right now is alarm the American people about the dumpster fire of corruption at the very highest levels of our government. But it's not easy to keep stuff like that secret. Fortunately for Biden et al., they've got the mainstream media, who are more than willing to grab some extra shovels and pitch in with burying the truth and bodies.

And that's what the mainstream media appear to be doing today. If your go-to sources for current events are outlets like CNN and the Washington Post, you could easily be forgiven for having no idea what was revealed at yesterday's hearing, much less that the hearing even occurred in the first place.

No mention of IRS whistleblower congressional testimony about Biden corruption in print edition of Washington Post.



Masthead mocks readers with:



'Democracy Dies in Darkness.' pic.twitter.com/D9X4QNf5QV — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) July 20, 2023

More like "Journalism Dies in the Washington Post."

And, of course, a Jan 6 story above the fold. Complete joke. 🙄 — Jim Lakely (@jlakely) July 20, 2023

Only one of the 3 stories above the fold would qualify as time-sensitive. The other two could easily run tomorrow.



Back in the day if WaPo wanted to play down a major Congressional story they’d run a photo and reference an article on A10. Now they pretend there’s no news. — BearFlagFan 🐊 (@BearFlagFan) July 20, 2023

If the media don't report the news, did the news really happen?

Let's keep going, because there's plenty more Real Journalism™ where that came from.

Complete media blackout on IRS whistleblower hearings yesterday. pic.twitter.com/3WHUYyC38q — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) July 20, 2023

Even Fox News is downplaying the testimony in favor of Jason Aldean, Gilgo murders, Powerball winner, etc. pic.twitter.com/ARhWzNS4MF — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) July 20, 2023

Really, Fox?

Memeorandum's aggregation tells the same story: pic.twitter.com/0uwGW6LEiR — Pete Kaliner (@PeteKaliner) July 20, 2023

Pathetic.

Give USA Today some credit - even if the "lashing out" framing is a bit silly. pic.twitter.com/2zXm7Bt3k0 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) July 20, 2023

The bar isn't just low, it's through the damn floor. If journalists refuse to do actual journalism, then what the hell do we need them for?

The only real exception to this infuriating rule is CBS News and Catherine Herridge, who, to their credit, took a serious approach to the whistleblower's testimony, the only kind of approach that this story deserves:

More from @CBSNews exclusive interview with IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler, telling @CBS_Herridge that he believes the evidence he gathered supported more serious charges than those Hunter Biden is expected to plead guilty to next week. pic.twitter.com/LbCW52jOcg — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) July 20, 2023

That kind of coverage should not be the exception; it should be the rule.

CBS did an expose with a career IRS agent whistleblower who revealed the corruption of the justice system by the Biden Admin to protect his son from felony charges.



WaPo: January 6th and Climate Change https://t.co/gpMsG5GDsn — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) July 20, 2023

What even are these priorities?

Left wing media pretended yesterday’s two IRS whistleblowers under oath testimony about the Hunter Biden cover up didn’t happen. https://t.co/K92Xojc7i7 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 20, 2023

If you wonder whether this has any impact, over half of Democrat voters still believe the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation. Still! The 51 intelligence agents letter is probably the most successful disinformation campaign in modern American political history. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 20, 2023

And they couldn't have gotten away with it for so long if it hadn't been for the Guardians of Truth.

We can't help but be reminded of this brilliant and biting and eternally relevant take on the state of modern journalism from the inimitable genius and national treasure Iowahawk:

Journalism is about covering important stories. With a pillow, until they stop moving. — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 26, 2014

Modern journalism blows, man.

Journalism was better when it was filled with cynical assholes with drinking problems & functional bullshit detectors. — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 15, 2016

Now that's a true story.

***

