Watch your step as you try to navigate the media's near-complete blackout on IRS whistleblower hearing

Sarah D  |  1:31 PM on July 20, 2023
Meme

Yesterday, the House Oversight Committee held a hearing featuring two IRS whistleblowers who claim that the Department of Justice got involved and messed with the IRS' investigation into Hunter Biden. Democratic Rep. Kweisi Mfume made it abundantly clear that he has absolutely zero problem with that, but regular Americans without government resources and cronies at their disposal should be very concerned.

Of course, the last thing that the Biden administration wants to do right now is alarm the American people about the dumpster fire of corruption at the very highest levels of our government. But it's not easy to keep stuff like that secret. Fortunately for Biden et al., they've got the mainstream media, who are more than willing to grab some extra shovels and pitch in with burying the truth and bodies.

And that's what the mainstream media appear to be doing today. If your go-to sources for current events are outlets like CNN and the Washington Post, you could easily be forgiven for having no idea what was revealed at yesterday's hearing, much less that the hearing even occurred in the first place.

More like "Journalism Dies in the Washington Post."

If the media don't report the news, did the news really happen?

Let's keep going, because there's plenty more Real Journalism™ where that came from.

Really, Fox?

Pathetic.

The bar isn't just low, it's through the damn floor. If journalists refuse to do actual journalism, then what the hell do we need them for?

The only real exception to this infuriating rule is CBS News and Catherine Herridge, who, to their credit, took a serious approach to the whistleblower's testimony, the only kind of approach that this story deserves:

That kind of coverage should not be the exception; it should be the rule.

What even are these priorities?

And they couldn't have gotten away with it for so long if it hadn't been for the Guardians of Truth.

We can't help but be reminded of this brilliant and biting and eternally relevant take on the state of modern journalism from the inimitable genius and national treasure Iowahawk:

Modern journalism blows, man.

Now that's a true story.

***

