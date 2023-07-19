Rep. Kweisi Mfume says the DOJ, FBI, and IRS provide the checks and balances

Wow, the Democrats are really flailing at this House Oversight Committee hearing with two IRS whistleblowers who say the Justice Department interfered with the IRS investigation into Hunter Biden. They'd rather talk about Donald Trump's impeachment, which says they don't have much to refute the claims of the whistleblowers.

The FBI's credibility is shot, the Justice Department is pretty obviously lying about the whole affair, and the IRS? It's getting some 87,000 new people to look at Venmo transactions over $600.

Dems have sided with the security state and are affronted at any attempt to demean those hardworking FBI agents. Democratic Rep. Kweisi Mfume has even rewritten the Constitution — in his view, checks and balances are provided by the DOJ, the FBI, and the IRS, which work in tandem to "keep this democracy in check."

Rep Kweisi Mfume (D-MD) just said one of the most disturbing and insane things a member of Congress has ever said:



“The DOJ, FBI, and IRS keep this democracy in check [and] provide the checks and the balances."

pic.twitter.com/gTBHLvSmaV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 19, 2023

Excuse us?

Please go read the Constitution. It’s not the job of the DOJ, FBI, or IRS to “keep democracy in check” or to "provide the checks and the balances." @RepKweisiMfume said the quiet part out loud. This is how President Biden’s allies view the job of the DOJ. pic.twitter.com/ahF5dlKKNB — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) July 19, 2023

None of which existed when the constitution was written — Cornelius (@n0b0dyw1ns) July 19, 2023

Rep. Mfume (D-MD): "Hunter Biden has pleaded guilty and taken responsibility for not filing taxes for two years. This is ridiculous. Beam me up, Scotty. There's no intelligent life down here." pic.twitter.com/zRY3BUy0VT — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 19, 2023

Yeah, we see that.

The KGB also kept the USSR in check. — The Investigative Examiners (@TruthorConseq12) July 19, 2023

The new three branches of government. — Nick (@thenickoftime90) July 19, 2023

He thinks the administrative state provides the necessary checks and balances for our Constitutional Republic? I want him to show me where that is in our Constitution. Hint: he may want to study our Constitution a bit more. — S. Easland (@sdeasland1) July 19, 2023

Truly unqualified — ana mcnally (@aimcnally1956) July 19, 2023

Remember folks, when you hear the word democracy, replace it with the words "our power". — motomontage (@motomontage) July 19, 2023

A Republican had better win in 2024 and start cleaning house, for real this time.

All Representatives and Senators should have to pass a basic civics test before being allowed to serve. This is ridiculous. — C. Swickster 🇺🇸 (@cdswick) July 19, 2023

Time to desolve all 3. — Bermuda_Lawn🇺🇲🐊 (@BOLG8TR) July 19, 2023

Unelected bureaucrats should have no power over the people — Phillup YoMouff (@GoCommando423) July 19, 2023

They want friendly unelected bureaucrats to check the people they don't like, regardless of having the legal right to do so.. That's it. That's what he wants. Ultimate power. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) July 19, 2023

What he's suggesting is frightening, and it's also frightening that someone like him could become a member of Congress. So Dems now think the three branches of government are the DOJ, the FBI, and the IRS.

***