Rep. Kweisi Mfume says the DOJ, FBI, and IRS provide the checks and balances

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on July 19, 2023
Twitter

Wow, the Democrats are really flailing at this House Oversight Committee hearing with two IRS whistleblowers who say the Justice Department interfered with the IRS investigation into Hunter Biden. They'd rather talk about Donald Trump's impeachment, which says they don't have much to refute the claims of the whistleblowers.

The FBI's credibility is shot, the Justice Department is pretty obviously lying about the whole affair, and the IRS? It's getting some 87,000 new people to look at Venmo transactions over $600.

Dems have sided with the security state and are affronted at any attempt to demean those hardworking FBI agents. Democratic Rep. Kweisi Mfume has even rewritten the Constitution — in his view, checks and balances are provided by the DOJ, the FBI, and the IRS, which work in tandem to "keep this democracy in check."

Excuse us?

Yeah, we see that.

A Republican had better win in 2024 and start cleaning house, for real this time.

What he's suggesting is frightening, and it's also frightening that someone like him could become a member of Congress. So Dems now think the three branches of government are the DOJ, the FBI, and the IRS.

***

