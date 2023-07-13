Eventbrite declares they actually won't be involved in helping REAL women speak
Biden switched to the shorter Air Force One stairs but it's still dicey

Doug P.  |  2:16 PM on July 13, 2023
Screenshot via YouTube

Recent Biden stumbles and falls appear to be a reason the White House has made a change in how the president boards Air Force One. Last month Karine Jean-Pierre didn't want to answer a question about that:

Jean-Pierre also didn't have a response then a reporter asked why the president was boarding Air Force One using a shorter set of stairs - which he has done with more frequency since falling over a sandbag at the Air Force Academy's graduation ceremony earlier this month.

On his way back to the U.S. today, even with the shorter stairs, the president came very close to doing another impression of "Bidenomics":

A certain MSNBC co-host is going to have to give Biden's staffers another stern lecture:

If this keeps up Biden's people are going to have to install an Acorn lift on the Air Force One steps.

*** 

What the Helsinki? Finnish President is all of us trying to figure out what Joe Biden is talking about


Jonathan Chait sneers at families still struggling to afford groceries in Joe Biden's booming economy

***

