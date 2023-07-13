Biden switched to the shorter Air Force One stairs but it's still dicey

Recent Biden stumbles and falls appear to be a reason the White House has made a change in how the president boards Air Force One. Last month Karine Jean-Pierre didn't want to answer a question about that:

Jean-Pierre also didn't have a response then a reporter asked why the president was boarding Air Force One using a shorter set of stairs - which he has done with more frequency since falling over a sandbag at the Air Force Academy's graduation ceremony earlier this month.

On his way back to the U.S. today, even with the shorter stairs, the president came very close to doing another impression of "Bidenomics":

Biden stumbles a bit as he boards Air Force One — using the smaller stairs — en route to the United States. He took no questions. pic.twitter.com/UxCA75kdQP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2023

A certain MSNBC co-host is going to have to give Biden's staffers another stern lecture:

This is gonna piss off Mika again. https://t.co/BXUMKvZ2rg — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) July 13, 2023

.@morningmika is going blame Biden's staff for giving him a bad pair of shoes. — Dave (@davespace_) July 13, 2023

Joe’s using the shorter stairs because the longer stairs are more challenging for a frail man his age. Mika, at least, will be proud of this safety adjustment by his handlers. Joe still stumbled, tho. @morningmika https://t.co/LOd6xZabzT — Max Murray (@MaxMurrayTweets) July 13, 2023

If this keeps up Biden's people are going to have to install an Acorn lift on the Air Force One steps.

