WH's BS about wages & inflation gets the Community Notes nuking it was begging for

Doug P.  |  11:02 AM on July 12, 2023

Twitter's Community Notes has been the best thing to happen to social media since its inception, and nobody deserves a fact-check walloping quite like the Biden White House's gaslighting.

The White House's attempt to trying and make you think everything's going great earned another Community Note today.

All they do is lie, but fortunately they get called on it these days:

"Bidenomics" should be "Liedenomics."

