WH's BS about wages & inflation gets the Community Notes nuking it was begging for

Twitter's Community Notes has been the best thing to happen to social media since its inception, and nobody deserves a fact-check walloping quite like the Biden White House's gaslighting.

The White House's attempt to trying and make you think everything's going great earned another Community Note today.

Oh my God the WH just got fact-checked. I love it. No wonder Biden wants to get control over social media. — Shoegal8720 (@shoegal8720) July 12, 2023

Thank you again @CommunityNotes — Heath Loftis (@HALofti) July 12, 2023

All they do is lie, but fortunately they get called on it these days:

Inflation-adjusted income is up 3.5% since @POTUS took office and low-wage workers have seen the largest wage gains over the last year – helping power our economy.



Bidenomics is growing the economy from the middle out and the bottom up. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 12, 2023

"Bidenomics" should be "Liedenomics."

Burned by community notes once again… https://t.co/inyHM3QFS0 — Joseph DeSouza (@Joe_DeSouza) July 12, 2023

God I love community notes 😂 this administration is a joke https://t.co/AHlcr6dEHu — Kelble (@kibskelble) July 12, 2023

A joke, but not the "ha ha" kind.

