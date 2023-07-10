Rob Reiner says AI-driven disinformation on social media is more destructive than nuclear...
Elon Musk called Mark Zuckerberg a white supremacist slur
Here's why CNN's Dana Bash finds it 'disturbing' that Joe Biden has shunned...
Sellout Denver Riggleman takes to CNN to defend his decision to defend Hunter...
Sen. Ted Cruz sinks Biden & Harris' '#Bidenomics' gaslighting with a stark reality...
Gavin Newsom can't and won't stop lying about the GOP's supposed war on...
New Republic's Michael Tomasky tries backpedaling on his garbage Biden grandchild story bu...
BREAKING: Fed district court deals Biden admin another MAJOR blow DENYING motion for...
The View cohosts sink to new low by *defending* Joe Biden inflicting emotional...
Must-read thread blisters MSM for feigning shock at Biden's bad behavior when the...
Mary Katharine Ham ROASTS New Republic's Michael Tomasky for glaring Biden hypocrisy
Jet set eco czar John Kerry explains how war in Ukraine is worsening...
Ana Navarro brags that she sticks her head out of her car and...
MSNBC shames the EVIL far-right for not being big fat slobs

WHOOPS! State Dept. spox had a LOT of trouble staying on script about war's 'strategic failure'

Doug P.  |  4:25 PM on July 10, 2023

President Biden's wandering around Europe to start the week, but back home the State Department had a briefing and a spokesman was trying to explain which side the Russia / Ukraine war has been a "strategic failure" for. 

Luckily the State Dept. spox got an assist from a reporter, and then still tripped himself up. 

Watch:

Whoops!

Actual slip, or double Freudian slip? YOU make the call!

In either case, according to John Kerry, it's making climate change even worse!

Recommended

Here's why CNN's Dana Bash finds it 'disturbing' that Joe Biden has shunned his granddaughter
Brett T.

Maybe he'll get it right tomorrow.

*** 

Related:

Jet set eco czar John Kerry explains how war in Ukraine is worsening climate change

Pentagon says accounting error provided an extra $6.2 billion for Ukraine

Sen. Ted Cruz sinks Biden & Harris' '#Bidenomics' gaslighting with a stark reality check

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's why CNN's Dana Bash finds it 'disturbing' that Joe Biden has shunned his granddaughter
Brett T.
Elon Musk called Mark Zuckerberg a white supremacist slur
Brett T.
Sen. Ted Cruz sinks Biden & Harris' '#Bidenomics' gaslighting with a stark reality check
Doug P.
The View cohosts sink to new low by *defending* Joe Biden inflicting emotional trauma on 7th grandchild
Sarah D
Sellout Denver Riggleman takes to CNN to defend his decision to defend Hunter Biden's blatant corruption
Sarah D
New Republic's Michael Tomasky tries backpedaling on his garbage Biden grandchild story buuut NOPE
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Here's why CNN's Dana Bash finds it 'disturbing' that Joe Biden has shunned his granddaughter Brett T.