WHOOPS! State Dept. spox had a LOT of trouble staying on script about war's 'strategic failure'

President Biden's wandering around Europe to start the week, but back home the State Department had a briefing and a spokesman was trying to explain which side the Russia / Ukraine war has been a "strategic failure" for.

Luckily the State Dept. spox got an assist from a reporter, and then still tripped himself up.

Watch:

This State Department spokesman had to be corrected by reporters in the room not just once, but TWICE!



"I'm apparently a little rusty..." pic.twitter.com/Z3B8w6ggyz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 10, 2023

Whoops!

Actual slip, or double Freudian slip? YOU make the call!

When they accidentally tell the truth?🤔 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 10, 2023

In either case, according to John Kerry, it's making climate change even worse!

He's not used to telling the truth, and the media needs to make sure he "corrects" himself. — Ashley's Diary, Hunter's Laptop (@DplrblNeandrthl) July 10, 2023

He was right the Freudian slip first and second time! https://t.co/4E78YkPdIB — Dr. Mari Nara⚕ (@marinarapatriot) July 10, 2023

Maybe he'll get it right tomorrow.

***

Related:

Jet set eco czar John Kerry explains how war in Ukraine is worsening climate change

Pentagon says accounting error provided an extra $6.2 billion for Ukraine

Sen. Ted Cruz sinks Biden & Harris' '#Bidenomics' gaslighting with a stark reality check

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!