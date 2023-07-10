Biden's in England and 'King Charles is the Easter Bunny' (horrible optics alert)

The existential threat caused by humans burning fossil fuels got so dire that President Biden fired up Air Force One and later a huge motorcade to get to a meeting with King Charles and others in England.

President Biden's arrival didn't bring with it the best of optics:

Joe Biden and King Charles meet in London.



Two old men struggling to walk, holding onto each other for dear life. There is no clearer image of the West than this. pic.twitter.com/RktFoJQ7C9 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 10, 2023

uhhhhh, the american president just used the british king as stabilizer and guide? https://t.co/hzrtTtaAGI — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) July 10, 2023

And King Charles' job on that front wasn't finished, but we'll get to that in a minute.

Biden meets with King Charles at Windsor Castle pic.twitter.com/N0CDLtG4B5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2023

Pres. Biden inspects the Guard of Honour, formed of The Prince of Wales’s Company of the Welsh Guards, as he meets with King Charles III at Windsor Castle. https://t.co/Cy7IumTTRG pic.twitter.com/NqkscKFTj0 — ABC News (@ABC) July 10, 2023

King Charles ended up looking like a tour guide trying to move things along:

King Charles has trouble getting Biden to move on pic.twitter.com/wSA68xb6VA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2023

Did that seem familiar?

King Charles is the Easter Bunny. https://t.co/3tsrVxPdRK — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) July 10, 2023

Yes indeed, that had some heavy "Easter Bunny guiding Biden around" energy.

The optics of this are horrible for Biden. He looks like Mr. Magoo inspecting the troops. https://t.co/HLE54KFHni — David Bishop (@dlb100b) July 10, 2023

What are the chances he asks to meet with the Queen? https://t.co/mOLu2SQV5w — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) July 10, 2023

"God save the Queen, man!"

Could Biden possibly look any more weak and feeble? https://t.co/rk1Yze1fp3 — MP (@MpPx111) July 10, 2023

Could Biden look more fragile and decrepit https://t.co/aIDfbRxhop — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) July 10, 2023

It doesn't send a good sign, that's for sure.

Eventually U.S. "climate envoy" John Kerry got around to what this is all about, and that's money money monnney, MOONNNNEYY:

John Kerry speaks to Biden, King Charles, and "philanthropists and investors" at Windsor Castle:



"The people here...represent literally trillions of dollars ... and they are making decisions every single day about how to accelerate this [green energy] transition." pic.twitter.com/0594Rl7i4j — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2023

Naturally the "transition" Kerry and others are excited about is for you and will not alter their lifestyles one bit.

***

