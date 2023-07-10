Live Action HILARIOUSLY owns pro-aborts losing their MINDS in these 'dark times' after...
Biden's in England and 'King Charles is the Easter Bunny' (horrible optics alert)

Doug P.  |  10:57 AM on July 10, 2023
Screenshot from video

The existential threat caused by humans burning fossil fuels got so dire that President Biden fired up Air Force One and later a huge motorcade to get to a meeting with King Charles and others in England. 

President Biden's arrival didn't bring with it the best of optics:

And King Charles' job on that front wasn't finished, but we'll get to that in a minute.

King Charles ended up looking like a tour guide trying to move things along:

Did that seem familiar?

Yes indeed, that had some heavy "Easter Bunny guiding Biden around" energy.

Eventually U.S. "climate envoy" John Kerry got around to what this is all about, and that's money money monnney, MOONNNNEYY:

Naturally the "transition" Kerry and others are excited about is for you and will not alter their lifestyles one bit.

***

