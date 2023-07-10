Jet set eco czar John Kerry explains how war in Ukraine is worsening climate change

President Biden was in the U.K. today where King Charles played the part of the Easter Bunny in showing a confused-looking U.S. president where to go, but the main topic of discussion was climate change

Naturally the American contingency led by example when it came to setting a "low carbon footprint" example.

Just kidding!

NET ZERO - Unelected John Kerry has turned up with Biden to meet the King, to discuss how much more tax UK citizens will pay to save the planet.



They arrived by helicopter from the 27 car motorcade 🤡 pic.twitter.com/vpEUUv8vhP — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) July 10, 2023

U.S. "climate czar" John Kerry could of course be counted on to "always be closing" while of course taking advantage of the fact that it's July:

Biden "Climate Envoy" John Kerry in England:



"It'll be the hottest year and we all know that because the science is telling it to us and because Mother Earth is responding." pic.twitter.com/hMd8zi4Y8E — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2023

What did Kerry say is making the problem of climate change worse? Imagine seeing the misery and suffering that war brings with it and the first thing that crosses your mind is "this might be worsening climate change!"

John Kerry laments the war in Ukraine is "exacerbating the problem" on climate change:



"When you have bombs going off and you have damage to septic tanks or to power centers, etc., you have an enormous release of greenhouse gas." pic.twitter.com/5PRSNvFvSW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2023

Will somebody have Kerry please check to make sure the cluster bombs Biden sent to Ukraine are plant-based and solar-powered so the "climate czar" can sleep better at night?

They are getting more & more desperate. https://t.co/8JHa67XNP3 — Mary Smith (@MarySmi36126717) July 10, 2023

If John Kerry is so concerned about climate change, why is flying in private jets all over the planet. — Tanner🇺🇸 (@wakeari60) July 10, 2023

What an absolute joke of an eco-hypocrite John Kerry is, not to mention Biden and the Dems who can't spend enough on "climate change" all while doing their part to make it a self-fulfilling prophecy.

***

