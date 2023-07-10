Jet set eco czar John Kerry explains how war in Ukraine is worsening climate change

BREAKING: Fed district court deals Biden admin another MAJOR blow DENYING motion for...
Doug P.  |  1:14 PM on July 10, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool, File

President Biden was in the U.K. today where King Charles played the part of the Easter Bunny in showing a confused-looking U.S. president where to go, but the main topic of discussion was climate change

Naturally the American contingency led by example when it came to setting a "low carbon footprint" example.

Just kidding!

U.S. "climate czar" John Kerry could of course be counted on to "always be closing" while of course taking advantage of the fact that it's July:

What did Kerry say is making the problem of climate change worse? Imagine seeing the misery and suffering that war brings with it and the first thing that crosses your mind is "this might be worsening climate change!"

Will somebody have Kerry please check to make sure the cluster bombs Biden sent to Ukraine are plant-based and solar-powered so the "climate czar" can sleep better at night?

What an absolute joke of an eco-hypocrite John Kerry is, not to mention Biden and the Dems who can't spend enough on "climate change" all while doing their part to make it a self-fulfilling prophecy.

***

