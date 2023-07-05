Here's a preview of media's coming 'actually, doing coke in the WH isn't a big deal' defenses

Over the weekend a bag of cocaine was found inside the White House. Big deal, right? Well, maybe not really. After all, the current president has a protective "D" after his name, which buys some favors with the media.

However, NBC News' Andrea Mitchell indicated this WH coke story is unprecedented in her experience covering DC politics at the presidential level:

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell: “We have just learned that a formal lab has confirmed the suspicion that that white powdery substance found in the West Wing on Sunday was in fact positive for cocaine."



“I can’t even fathom anything like this having been found before in the West Wing." pic.twitter.com/MUNo6GMPCn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 5, 2023

But, wouldn't you know it, a Politico report citing a law enforcement source said the culprit may never be found (well, the person might be found but we might never be told about it):

White House cocaine culprit unlikely to be found: Law enforcement official https://t.co/C0wDkzcSxE — POLITICO (@politico) July 5, 2023

Anybody who knows the MSM realizes what's about to happen next, and a preview of that has been spotted, and it came courtesy of Politico/MSNBC reporter Sam Stein:

I am 100% ready for the media's "actually doing cocaine in the White House isn't a big deal" hot takes https://t.co/U7VYIV7twq — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) July 5, 2023

The whole "bag of coke found inside the White House" story might be getting blown out of proportion if you'll pardon the expression:

I'm going to venture that Hunter Biden is not the only person who has stepped foot into a White House to have once used cocaine. In fact — you may wanna sit down for this — Barack Obama dabbled with it earlier in his life — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 5, 2023

this article is such a jolt now. https://t.co/YlO161Gk87 — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 5, 2023

We hate to play the "imagine if Trump was in the White House" game with all this, but seriously, imagine if Trump was in the White House! Instead, the approach is snarky, and we should expect more of this.

If you dropped your bag of coke at the White House the other day, please contact @dlippman who is pursuing this strictly as a journalistic matter — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 5, 2023

Will Obama mind taking one for the team to make this story go away? Maybe... maybe not.

Whatabout that Obama coke head is a take. https://t.co/B7HSbBMnPz — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) July 5, 2023

Imagine throwing Barack Obama under the bus to spare the reputation of Hunter Biden. https://t.co/U7VYIV81lY — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) July 5, 2023

The Biden admin is going to get a pass from MSM on this. Watch.



The goal post moving has already begun, right Sam? https://t.co/Hh7BsIG8CM — boomdudecom (@boomdudecom) July 5, 2023

They will absolutely get a pass on this.

Now tell us how they may have tried cocaine, but did not inhale. https://t.co/Uj7n3QTH0a — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) July 5, 2023

It can't be far behind!

It didn't happen.



It happened but it wasn't him



Lots of people do it <---you are here



It's not a big deal.



<silence> https://t.co/7mz2TSOv8f — Graham O'Keefe (@keefe_graham) July 5, 2023

We've seen that media spin progression before.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!