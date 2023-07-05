Sussex Police: Teenage boy sexually assaulted by two 'women'
Here's a preview of media's coming 'actually, doing coke in the WH isn't a big deal' defenses

Doug P.  |  6:21 PM on July 05, 2023

Over the weekend a bag of cocaine was found inside the White House. Big deal, right? Well, maybe not really. After all, the current president has a protective "D" after his name, which buys some favors with the media. 

However, NBC News' Andrea Mitchell indicated this WH coke story is unprecedented in her experience covering DC politics at the presidential level: 

But, wouldn't you know it, a Politico report citing a law enforcement source said the culprit may never be found (well, the person might be found but we might never be told about it):

Anybody who knows the MSM realizes what's about to happen next, and a preview of that has been spotted, and it came courtesy of Politico/MSNBC reporter Sam Stein:

The whole "bag of coke found inside the White House" story might be getting blown out of proportion if you'll pardon the expression:

We hate to play the "imagine if Trump was in the White House" game with all this, but seriously, imagine if Trump was in the White House! Instead, the approach is snarky, and we should expect more of this.

Will Obama mind taking one for the team to make this story go away? Maybe... maybe not.

They will absolutely get a pass on this.

It can't be far behind!

We've seen that media spin progression before.

*** 

