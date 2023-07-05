Andrea Mitchell expresses shock at discovery of cocaine in the White House

Today, lab tests confirmed the white powder substance found in the White House was indeed, cocaine. Longtime MSNBC anchor, Andrea Mitchell, expressed her absolute shock at this development.

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell: “We have just learned that a formal lab has confirmed the suspicion that that white powdery substance found in the West Wing on Sunday was in fact positive for cocaine."



“I can’t even fathom anything like this having been found before in the West Wing." pic.twitter.com/MUNo6GMPCn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 5, 2023

Andrea shared she has covered the White House for over forty years and never expected something like this to happen.

Shift blame to a visitor ... — Granny Hawkins (@GrannyOutlaw) July 5, 2023

This is the answer the American public wants. There are security cameras all over the place. Surely, they can figure out quickly who is to blame.

I want drug testing for everyone that works there! I've seen people who on video look like they are on drugs! — Donna Bowe (@DonnaBowe10) July 5, 2023

Truer words have never been spoken.

One tweep with an excellent memory, reminded Andrea of a cocaine incident during the Carter administration. To be fair, that may have been just before her time covering the White House.

We may indeed laugh but it is, frankly, a complete disgrace. — bigscottishsteve🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@stephenry_) July 5, 2023

Great point! While this makes for great tweeting and memes, it is an embarrassment to our country.

i find it amusing when ppl in the media/entertainment industry wants to feign shock/surprise that there's widespread drug use... anywhere



they must be so used to it — M (@coressel_m) July 5, 2023

Perhaps, it's time for our country to wake up to the fact it may be more widespread than any of us believe.

Wow .. I can’t believe WOKE MSNBC is reporting this .

😳 https://t.co/3PVLaqMEKb — Le paul 🐘❤️🇺🇸 (@LarryMitch53674) July 5, 2023

When Democrats have lost MSNBC, you know things are bad.

Wow... cocaine in the White House. This regime is a national embarrassment. https://t.co/wiqcsuJqqg — Ash_lynae🇺🇸✌🏼 (@ash_leyyy32) July 5, 2023

Lab confirms cocaine at The White "Cocaine" House!

An absolute embarrassment! Just when you think this "Banana Republic" Administration can't get worse... https://t.co/5sEoR7LqUv — Pet Politico (@PetPolitico) July 5, 2023

Leftists are losing their lunch over someone like Andrea Mitchell saying something true. https://t.co/snXX7iZipJ — sohali (@sohali2012) July 5, 2023

Leftists are so used to the corporate media covering for them, and now they are shocked cocaine is a bridge too far for even them.

More "unprecedented" behavior from the Biden Admin https://t.co/jQ8qJoe8TW — Emmett Dean (@dean_emmet60173) July 5, 2023

@maddow

It sounds like ppl need to have mandatory drug testing & ppl need to be prosecuted. THIS is the ppl's HOUSE..not a motel for Hunter or for granddaughter & her boyfriend who lived there for 3 months prior to their wedding. News media is silent. Shame on them ! SHAMEFUL ! https://t.co/0f5D3btO0c — W.J. Walker, Retired R.N.,Published Author (@walkew03) July 5, 2023

There does seem to be quite a few Biden family members in and out of the White House.

The cocaine is a distraction. Joe Biden got hammered today by a federal judge regarding collusion with big tech. https://t.co/DQQSG3FUsf — Michael Chayet (@MichaelSChayet) July 5, 2023

“Restoring Dignity to the White House” https://t.co/033QNebOCA — Eduardo (@Eddie753) July 5, 2023

The only way to restore dignity to the White House is to vote the Biden family out of there in 2024.

