Andrea Mitchell expresses shock at discovery of cocaine in the White House

justmindy  |  2:17 PM on July 05, 2023

Today, lab tests confirmed the white powder substance found in the White House was indeed, cocaine. Longtime MSNBC anchor, Andrea Mitchell, expressed her absolute shock at this development.

Andrea shared she has covered the White House for over forty years and never expected something like this to happen.

This is the answer the American public wants. There are security cameras all over the place. Surely, they can figure out quickly who is to blame.

Truer words have never been spoken.

One tweep with an excellent memory, reminded Andrea of a cocaine incident during the Carter administration. To be fair, that may have been just before her time covering the White House.

Great point! While this makes for great tweeting and memes, it is an embarrassment to our country.

Perhaps, it's time for our country to wake up to the fact it may be more widespread than any of us believe.

When Democrats have lost MSNBC, you know things are bad.

Leftists are so used to the corporate media covering for them, and now they are shocked cocaine is a bridge too far for even them.

There does seem to be quite a few Biden family members in and out of the White House.

The only way to restore dignity to the White House is to vote the Biden family out of there in 2024.

