Tiny Violin Time! New York Times Is SAD Poland Elected a 'Nationalist' Who'll Thwart Progressive Agenda

Media propagandists love democracy. Just ask them, and they'll tell you.

Right up until the votes don't go their way. Then they're not very big fans of democracy, after all.

In Poland, voters chose a Right-leaning 'nationalist' as President and the New York Times worries that'll derail the 'centrist' government's agenda.

The NYT is bitter about Poland voting to save itself. https://t.co/WkKQ2P2Zdb — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 2, 2025

Here's more:

A nationalist who is hostile to Poland’s centrist government has eked out a narrow win in a runoff election for the presidency, delivering a severe setback to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, according to official results released on Monday. The winner, Karol Nawrocki, a historian and former boxer who is backed by Poland’s previous governing party, Law and Justice, captured 50.9 percent of the vote on Sunday, adding momentum to a right-wing populist movement in Europe. President Trump had endorsed Mr. Nawrocki before the election. He came out just ahead of Rafal Trzaskowski, the liberal mayor of Warsaw, who was supported by Mr. Tusk’s party, Civic Platform. Mr. Trzaskowski had 49.1 percent of the vote.

That's what democracy is.

Yes, "nationalist" is code for enemy of progressives. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) June 2, 2025

And the NYT finds this intolerable.

One day it will be Marine Le Pen in France too. And Germany will follow suit in the next election. Common sense will eventually take over the EU, or it will fall apart. pic.twitter.com/BhVOZNHHeL — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) June 2, 2025

Things will get ugly before that happens.

Their Leftist globalist world is collapsing around them. None of their weapons (calling everyone racist, sexist, homophobic) are working anymore. They are being forced to admit that their ideas aren't just failing but are ripping civilization apart. They aren't just bitter,… — Will Ford (@Will_Ford76) June 2, 2025

They aren't going to go down without a fight.

They can go jump in a lake. I hate their meddling - there's plenty of things for them to fix in their own backyard. — jaded (@jadedfissure) June 2, 2025

But Poland elected someone they don't like!

Some of the best news in days. #Poland https://t.co/RyudWT2XHg — Joe Allen 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@RangerJoe79) June 2, 2025

Yup.

And I'm bitter that rag is still in print! 🤯 https://t.co/AAc9nDxjHV — Vincent Ross (@Vincent19x) June 2, 2025

From 'all the news that's fit to print' to 'propagandists for progressives' in no time flat.

