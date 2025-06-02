Tiny Violin Time! New York Times Is SAD Poland Elected a 'Nationalist' Who'll Thwart Progressive Agenda

Gov. Ron DeSantis Wrecks the Supreme Court on Its Priorities
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on June 02, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

Media propagandists love democracy. Just ask them, and they'll tell you.

Right up until the votes don't go their way. Then they're not very big fans of democracy, after all.

In Poland, voters chose a Right-leaning 'nationalist' as President and the New York Times worries that'll derail the 'centrist' government's agenda.

Here's more:

A nationalist who is hostile to Poland’s centrist government has eked out a narrow win in a runoff election for the presidency, delivering a severe setback to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, according to official results released on Monday.

The winner, Karol Nawrocki, a historian and former boxer who is backed by Poland’s previous governing party, Law and Justice, captured 50.9 percent of the vote on Sunday, adding momentum to a right-wing populist movement in Europe. President Trump had endorsed Mr. Nawrocki before the election.

He came out just ahead of Rafal Trzaskowski, the liberal mayor of Warsaw, who was supported by Mr. Tusk’s party, Civic Platform. Mr. Trzaskowski had 49.1 percent of the vote.

That's what democracy is.

And the NYT finds this intolerable.

Things will get ugly before that happens.

They aren't going to go down without a fight.

But Poland elected someone they don't like!

Yup.

From 'all the news that's fit to print' to 'propagandists for progressives' in no time flat.

