Imagine CNN hosts having this reaction if cocaine were found in the Trump...
Adam Kinzinger has total faith that Denver Riggleman's the guy who can clear...
Bill de Blasio announces he's not exactly getting divorced, but he is ready...
MSNBC hopes to Make Fascism Great Again with full-throated advocacy for government censori...
Thread uses facts and receipts to torch libs' claim that SCOTUS' 303 Creative...
Kyle Smith points to letter proving who's responsible for bag of cocaine found...
Justice for Hunter! Denver Riggleman working with Hunter Biden's lawyers to find 'the...
Reports on judge halting Biden admin's ability to censor Americans go full state...
“Ministry of Truth:” More on the Biden Administration’s censorship struck down in Missouri...
Meta announces arrival of 'Threads' as a direct competitor to Twitter
Philadelphia murder suspect identified as BLM trans activist and 'poof', there goes that...
Cori Bush takes the opportunity to tell Americans what we owe her on...
Hunter Biden encouraged to sue everyone suggesting the cocaine is his
Here's proof that Moms for Liberty are 'just straight-up Nazis'

Ari Fleischer tries to make sense of evolving spin about bag of coke found in WH

Doug P.  |  12:58 PM on July 05, 2023

The story about a bag of cocaine that was found in the White House continues to evolve. 

Originally it was reported as having been discovered in the library, according to the initial dispatch call

“We have a yellow bar stating cocaine hydrochloride,” a DC firefighter stated in a radio communication at 8:49 p.m. Sunday. 

“Bag it up and take it out,” the firefighter told the hazmat team. 

The initial dispatch call stated that the white, powdery substance was found in the residence’s library on the ground floor of the building.

Now it's being reported that the coke was found in "a West Wing area":

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer has basically said none of this is adding up at all:

"Gibberish" spin detected:

Recommended

MSNBC hopes to Make Fascism Great Again with full-throated advocacy for government censoring Americans
Sarah D

Will we ever get any definitive answers? And if the story just ends up disappearing people will draw their own conclusions.

***

Related:

Kyle Smith points to letter proving who's responsible for bag of cocaine found in WH

Hunter Biden encouraged to sue everyone suggesting the cocaine is his

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MSNBC hopes to Make Fascism Great Again with full-throated advocacy for government censoring Americans
Sarah D
Thread uses facts and receipts to torch libs' claim that SCOTUS' 303 Creative ruling was based on fraud
Sarah D
Kyle Smith points to letter proving who's responsible for bag of cocaine found in WH
Doug P.
Bill de Blasio announces he's not exactly getting divorced, but he is ready to date
justmindy
Reports on judge halting Biden admin's ability to censor Americans go full state media
Doug P.
Adam Kinzinger has total faith that Denver Riggleman's the guy who can clear Hunter Biden's good name
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
MSNBC hopes to Make Fascism Great Again with full-throated advocacy for government censoring Americans Sarah D