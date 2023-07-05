Ari Fleischer tries to make sense of evolving spin about bag of coke found in WH

The story about a bag of cocaine that was found in the White House continues to evolve.

Originally it was reported as having been discovered in the library, according to the initial dispatch call:

“We have a yellow bar stating cocaine hydrochloride,” a DC firefighter stated in a radio communication at 8:49 p.m. Sunday. “Bag it up and take it out,” the firefighter told the hazmat team. The initial dispatch call stated that the white, powdery substance was found in the residence’s library on the ground floor of the building.

Now it's being reported that the coke was found in "a West Wing area":

BREAKING: Substance found in West Wing area of White House confirmed to be cocaine, Secret Service spokesperson says. https://t.co/0xDHqofS3Y — ABC News (@ABC) July 5, 2023

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer has basically said none of this is adding up at all:

You have got to be kidding me. Cocaine was found at the WH and authorities aren’t saying exactly where it was found. If it’s the Old Executive Office Building, it’s likely staff. If it’s the mansion, it’s likely Hunter.



Reporters do your job. https://t.co/aPfGnn4Wof — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 4, 2023

"Gibberish" spin detected:

What gibberish. A West Wing “work area”?



With the exception of the WH Mess and the bathrooms, the entire West Wing is a work area. Where exactly was the cocaine found? In whose office? In the Sit Room? In the private office next to the Oval?



Where?



https://t.co/deHd4nvckj — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 5, 2023

Will we ever get any definitive answers? And if the story just ends up disappearing people will draw their own conclusions.

