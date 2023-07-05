Kyle Smith points to letter proving who's responsible for bag of cocaine found in WH

The mystery surrounding the bag of cocaine found inside the White House remains just that -- a mystery. If the story ends up going away quietly perhaps that will answer some questions without actually answering them.

For now, nobody knows who brought the bag of coke into the White House (or at least nobody is saying so publicly).

From the NY Post:

The “unknown item” found in the West Wing that forced a brief evacuation of the White House Sunday night and drew a hazmat team to the executive mansion initially tested positive for cocaine, according to officials and a dispatch call made that evening. “We have a yellow bar stating cocaine hydrochloride,” a DC firefighter stated in a radio communication at 8:49 p.m. Sunday. “Bag it up and take it out,” the firefighter told the hazmat team. The initial dispatch call stated that the white, powdery substance was found in the residence’s library on the ground floor of the building. However, officials familiar with the incident told The Post the purported cocaine was found in a holding area in the West Wing that is accessible to both White House staff and guests. DC Fire and EMS did not immediately respond to a request to clarify the discrepancy.

There's a "discrepancy" in accounts about where the bag was found? Why are we not surprised?

However, Kyle Smith has provided a rather hilarious clue as to who put the bag-o-blow in the White House via sources that have proven themselves to be beyond reproach:

357 Former Intelligence Chiefs Sign Open Letter Blaming Russians for Cocaine in White House Library — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) July 4, 2023

LOL!

Now the rest of the media can call out any stories that claim otherwise to be a misinformation campaign.

Your tweet of the day: https://t.co/xPq4MEo9rG — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 5, 2023

Explains a lot of decisions coming out of there. How many times have people asked….”are they on drugs?” — Bob Lyons (@Bob_Lyons) July 5, 2023

It would certainly explain a lot.

This will probably be an actual headline by the end of the day. https://t.co/ozXOJblGAb — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) July 5, 2023

Nothing would surprise us at this point!

