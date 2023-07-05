Kyle Smith points to letter proving who's responsible for bag of cocaine found in WH

Thread uses facts and receipts to torch libs' claim that SCOTUS' 303 Creative...
Doug P.  |  11:33 AM on July 05, 2023

The mystery surrounding the bag of cocaine found inside the White House remains just that -- a mystery. If the story ends up going away quietly perhaps that will answer some questions without actually answering them. 

For now, nobody knows who brought the bag of coke into the White House (or at least nobody is saying so publicly).

From the NY Post:

The “unknown item” found in the West Wing that forced a brief evacuation of the White House Sunday night and drew a hazmat team to the executive mansion initially tested positive for cocaine, according to officials and a dispatch call made that evening. 

“We have a yellow bar stating cocaine hydrochloride,” a DC firefighter stated in a radio communication at 8:49 p.m. Sunday. 

“Bag it up and take it out,” the firefighter told the hazmat team. 

The initial dispatch call stated that the white, powdery substance was found in the residence’s library on the ground floor of the building. 

However, officials familiar with the incident told The Post the purported cocaine was found in a holding area in the West Wing that is accessible to both White House staff and guests. DC Fire and EMS did not immediately respond to a request to clarify the discrepancy.

There's a "discrepancy" in accounts about where the bag was found? Why are we not surprised? 

However, Kyle Smith has provided a rather hilarious clue as to who put the bag-o-blow in the White House via sources that have proven themselves to be beyond reproach: 

Thread uses facts and receipts to torch libs' claim that SCOTUS' 303 Creative ruling was based on fraud
Sarah D

LOL! 

Now the rest of the media can call out any stories that claim otherwise to be a misinformation campaign.

It would certainly explain a lot.

Nothing would surprise us at this point!

*** 

Hunter Biden encouraged to sue everyone suggesting the cocaine is his

Suspicious white powder causes White House to be evacuated, it turns out to be cocaine

Justice for Hunter! Denver Riggleman working with Hunter Biden's lawyers to find 'the truth' about laptop

Thread uses facts and receipts to torch libs' claim that SCOTUS' 303 Creative ruling was based on fraud
Sarah D
Reports on judge halting Biden admin's ability to censor Americans go full state media
Doug P.
Justice for Hunter! Denver Riggleman working with Hunter Biden's lawyers to find 'the truth' about laptop
Sarah D
"Ministry of Truth:" More on the Biden Administration's censorship struck down in Missouri v. Biden
Aaron Walker
Philadelphia murder suspect identified as BLM trans activist and 'poof', there goes that story
justmindy
Kamala Harris reminds us ALL the Left can't meme and it's hilariously painful (for her)
Sam J.

