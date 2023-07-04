Hunter Biden encouraged to sue everyone suggesting the cocaine is his

If we were playing "Clue," the most common guess would be, "Hunter Biden, in the library, with the bag of coke."

No Republican president could have someone pose topless on the White House lawn at an official event FOLLOWED BY cocaine being found in the White House and not have the media just go absolutely bat shit insane. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 4, 2023

Meghan McCain's got a point.

Chris D. Jackson, a Tennessee election commissioner, isn't having any of it and hopes that Hunter Biden sues everyone suggesting that the bag of cocaine was his.

I hope Hunter sues the hell out of everyone suggesting this. A couple points here.



1. Hunter has been at Camp David since Friday. This was found Sunday evening. The WH is searched daily, extensively.



2. The White House Library is included in the White House tour, so it's… https://t.co/Y7ju6CiN7A — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) July 4, 2023

"2. The White House Library is included in the White House tour, so it's reasonable to figure a visitor dropped or planted whatever was left."

He should definitely try that. https://t.co/jYkgnt3zZG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 4, 2023

I know if I were a cocaine addict, I'd totally go on a tour of the White House. — Danny (@DannyPace) July 4, 2023

It's like a Pink Floyd laser show … you've got to be high to really experience it.

Would bring a whole new meaning to discovery. — nobodyimportant (@nosoloco) July 4, 2023

how dare people suggest the guy smoking a crack pipe while speeding, might be doing more drugs. — gosuprime (@gosuprime21) July 4, 2023

Love the libs losing their minds. Crack head has been at the WH and then a bunch of blow is found. Couldn’t be him!!! …and guy who left his laptop with tons of incriminating evidence on it! — Lord of the Fleas (@tlschrades) July 4, 2023

They've got a point, though … if Hunter were doing cocaine, he'd be shooting video of it on his phone.

Lol at the idea of Hunter Biden trying to sue someone for defamation for saying he does cocaine. — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) July 4, 2023

If you're going to accuse someone of libel, you should pick a story to quote tweet that's libelous. Devine has related known facts. Meantime you've essentially libeled Devine's reporting and WH tour staff with assumptions. Your tweet is more libelous than Devine's. — BearFlagFan (@BearFlagFan) July 4, 2023

Yes. Hunter should 100% sue.



I’m sure that will definitely stop the jokes. — Quipple 🌿 (@Quipple) July 4, 2023

So why now?



I don’t recall this ever happening before. And there have been many White House tours over the decades. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) July 4, 2023

BlueAnon in the replies thinks a Trump agent planted it there.

No doubt Hunter Biden deserves the presumption of innocence.



You know, because he’s never engaged in this kind of behavior before and has no history of drug abuse. — Giuseppe Franco (@viperstrike74) July 4, 2023

One tweeter wants you to know you're all bad Christians for spreading this rumor about a recovering addict. Others think it's Donald Trump Jr.'s and has been there for years before anyone noticed it.

