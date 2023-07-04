Hunter Biden encouraged to sue everyone suggesting the cocaine is his

Here's proof that Moms for Liberty are 'just straight-up Nazis'
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on July 04, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

If we were playing "Clue," the most common guess would be, "Hunter Biden, in the library, with the bag of coke." 

Meghan McCain's got a point.

Chris D. Jackson, a Tennessee election commissioner, isn't having any of it and hopes that Hunter Biden sues everyone suggesting that the bag of cocaine was his.

"2. The White House Library is included in the White House tour, so it's reasonable to figure a visitor dropped or planted whatever was left."

It's like a Pink Floyd laser show … you've got to be high to really experience it.

They've got a point, though … if Hunter were doing cocaine, he'd be shooting video of it on his phone.

BlueAnon in the replies thinks a Trump agent planted it there.

One tweeter wants you to know you're all bad Christians for spreading this rumor about a recovering addict. Others think it's Donald Trump Jr.'s and has been there for years before anyone noticed it.

