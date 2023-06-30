Guess what Biden's 'insufferable t-ball session' on MSNBC contained ZERO questions about

President Biden sat down for a softball session thinly disguised as an interview on CNN yesterday, and it got the most attention for how the segment ended:

Joe Biden awkwardly stands up and walks off the set of his MSNBC interview instead of waiting for the segment to go to commercial. pic.twitter.com/MHcJ1ALmKQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 29, 2023

However, Joe Concha and Byron York are among those who couldn't help but notice what was NOT talked about during the 20-minute interview.

If teaching a class on how not to interview a president, this insufferable T-Ball session conducted by Nicolle Wallace would be at the top of the syllabus... https://t.co/m5WmDpT8AM — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 30, 2023

Maybe just one question? https://t.co/vdw0wzegrU — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 30, 2023

We shouldn't be surprised, and yet here we are:

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace gushes over Biden in rare live interview, avoids growing Hunter scandal https://t.co/tZJhrKdku0 #FoxNews — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) June 30, 2023

According to a Fox News graphic, Nicolle Wallace did not ask Biden about Hunter, Russia, inflation, 2024 Democrats running against him, fentanyl, the border and more.

Nicolle Wallace Fails to Ask Biden About His Son Hunter's Guilty Plea During 20-Minute Interview https://t.co/FQgOXwqjYR via @mediaite #Shocker — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) June 29, 2023

There are serious allegations from whistleblowers that there was interference in the investigation of Hunter Biden, but Wallace wants to know why it took a year to investigate Trump for January 6. pic.twitter.com/gXcVGPnz9x — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 29, 2023

Why? Something going on in his life she should have questioned him on? One must not displease the king. — Bob Lyons (@Bob_Lyons) June 30, 2023

She is gushing over him like a school girl crush. It is gross and obvious. — Farmgirl521 (@Farmgirl521) June 30, 2023

Those are the only kind of one-on-one interviews the White House is going to allow Biden to do.

What ever happened to real journalism? https://t.co/4QsTehFXGT — Julie Hale (@haleon76) June 30, 2023

There are pictures of "journalism" on the backs of milk cartons everywhere.

