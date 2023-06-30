*CHEF'S KISS* Lefties RAGE and call Erica Marsh a 'false flag' for exposing...
Annnd it just keeps getting WORSE (more hilarious) for Democrat (sock?) who tweeted...
Is 'Tucker on Twitter' off the air?
Watch the Dean of Berkeley Law School admit to illegal affirmative action
Self-proclaimed ‘proud Democrat’ who sent racist AF tweet tries backpedaling (it does NOT...
Instapundit on the affirmative action decision: Higher Education has lost its credibility
Parkland officer receives verdict today ... both from the jury and Twitter
Hunter Biden's child support settlement includes his paintings
Cervical cancer trust wants vaginas to be called 'bonus holes'
House Oversight Republicans seek more than a dozen transcribed interviews
Tweeps point and LAUGH at the soft bigotry of Democratic sock accounts
Hunter Biden business partner was willing to testify but they didn't return his...
Joe Biden mixes up the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence
Biden didn't want to wait for MSNBC segment to end before awkwardly walking...

Guess what Biden's 'insufferable t-ball session' on MSNBC contained ZERO questions about

Doug P.  |  9:18 AM on June 30, 2023

President Biden sat down for a softball session thinly disguised as an interview on CNN yesterday, and it got the most attention for how the segment ended

However, Joe Concha and Byron York are among those who couldn't help but notice what was NOT talked about during the 20-minute interview. 

We shouldn't be surprised, and yet here we are:

According to a Fox News graphic, Nicolle Wallace did not ask Biden about Hunter, Russia, inflation, 2024 Democrats running against him, fentanyl, the border and more.

Recommended

*CHEF'S KISS* Lefties RAGE and call Erica Marsh a 'false flag' for exposing how RACIST they really are
Sam J.

Those are the only kind of one-on-one interviews the White House is going to allow Biden to do.

There are pictures of "journalism" on the backs of milk cartons everywhere.

***

Related:

Hunter Biden's child support settlement includes his paintings

Joe Biden mixes up the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence

Biden says discrimination still exists in America and he's NOT wrong (roll tape!)

Joe Biden's response to loaded question on SCOTUS ruling is actually 'incredibly dangerous'
Jonathan Turley examines what 'may be the most accurate statement ever made by Hunter Biden'

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

*CHEF'S KISS* Lefties RAGE and call Erica Marsh a 'false flag' for exposing how RACIST they really are
Sam J.
Annnd it just keeps getting WORSE (more hilarious) for Democrat (sock?) who tweeted racist AF tweet
Sam J.
Self-proclaimed ‘proud Democrat’ who sent racist AF tweet tries backpedaling (it does NOT work)
Gordon Kushner
Is 'Tucker on Twitter' off the air?
Aaron Walker
Watch the Dean of Berkeley Law School admit to illegal affirmative action
Aaron Walker
Instapundit on the affirmative action decision: Higher Education has lost its credibility
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
*CHEF'S KISS* Lefties RAGE and call Erica Marsh a 'false flag' for exposing how RACIST they really are Sam J.