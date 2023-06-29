Jonathan Turley examines what 'may be the most accurate statement ever made by Hunter Biden'

Hunter Biden is being deposed today as part of a lawsuit filed by the owner of a Delaware computer shop where the president's son abandoned his infamous laptop computer.

The president’s son will be in Delaware Thursday morning to provide all of his unredacted bank records from April 2019, according to a plaintiff notice obtained by The Post. Mac Isaac had sued Hunter Biden for defamation last year, alleging he left the store owner to twist in the wind for years while falsely insisting that the laptop was not his, that it had been stolen or that his information had been hacked. Biden failed to retrieve the laptop from Mac Isaac’s store in April 2019 — despite attempts by Mac Isaac to contact him. Since the first son did not return to pick up his laptop, Mac Isaac became the computer’s legal owner.

Jonathan Turley is focusing on a different problem for the Bidens, and that's the WhatsApp messages that were turned over by IRS whistleblowers. At least Hunter Biden was being honest:

“The Bidens are the best at doing exactly what Chairman wants.” The latest WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden may be the most accurate statement ever made by Hunter Biden. This is precisely what the Bidens are the best at: selling access and influence. https://t.co/59XKfaw6kU — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 29, 2023

"The Bidens are the best," but at what? About that:

Hunter was right that the "Bidens are the best." That is no minor league stuff. When it comes to corruption the Biden family is the 1961 Yankees and 1975 Reds combined. They are the GOATs of influence peddling and the rest is, well, peanuts. https://t.co/WpIVXjbKzk — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 28, 2023

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley's interview with Fox News' Bret Baier also caught Turley's attention:

Shapley just told Bret Baier that the money came to $8.3 million between 2014 and 2019... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 28, 2023

...He also said that "we weren't allowed" to ask about "the Big Guy" or the President... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 28, 2023

...He confirmed that they were able to track the $83 million from China, Ukraine, and Romania. "To this day, there is still $400,000 in unreported income . . . and he never did [amend his returns]" He said that the statute of limitations was allowed to expire in Nov/Dec 2022. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 28, 2023

Keep in mind this is the same family headed up by the president who is always wagging a finger about the rich not paying their "fair share." Projection detected!

...Shapley also said that there were substantive criminal charges for evasion and other crimes that "were left off the table." He also said that the figures put out by the DOJ understated that amount of taxes that were not paid. .. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 28, 2023

...He said the "true number is $580,000 of failure to pay for 2017 and 620,000 in 2018 yet this document puts it closer to $100,000." — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 28, 2023

...He said that prosecutors approved the more serious felonies but it was mysteriously reduced and the most serious charges dropped. "We were hindered . . . and it hid the true scope of what happened." — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 28, 2023

Two-tiered justice system? WHAT two-tiered justice system!?

