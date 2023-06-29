Jonathan Turley examines what 'may be the most accurate statement ever made by Hunter Biden'

The Supreme Court Dismantles Affirmative Action
Doug P.  |  11:02 AM on June 29, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Hunter Biden is being deposed today as part of a lawsuit filed by the owner of a Delaware computer shop where the president's son abandoned his infamous laptop computer.

From the New York Post:

The president’s son will be in Delaware Thursday morning to provide all of his unredacted bank records from April 2019, according to a plaintiff notice obtained by The Post.

Mac Isaac had sued Hunter Biden for defamation last year, alleging he left the store owner to twist in the wind for years while falsely insisting that the laptop was not his, that it had been stolen or that his information had been hacked.

Biden failed to retrieve the laptop from Mac Isaac’s store in April 2019 — despite attempts by Mac Isaac to contact him.

Since the first son did not return to pick up his laptop, Mac Isaac became the computer’s legal owner.

Jonathan Turley is focusing on a different problem for the Bidens, and that's the WhatsApp messages that were turned over by IRS whistleblowers. At least Hunter Biden was being honest: 

"The Bidens are the best," but at what? About that:

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley's interview with Fox News' Bret Baier also caught Turley's attention:

Keep in mind this is the same family headed up by the president who is always wagging a finger about the rich not paying their "fair share." Projection detected!

Two-tiered justice system? WHAT two-tiered justice system!?

*** 

