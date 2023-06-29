Biden didn't want to wait for MSNBC segment to end before awkwardly walking off

Joe Biden mixes up the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence
Doug P.  |  5:03 PM on June 29, 2023
Screenshot

MSNBC had President Biden in the studio for an "exclusive" interview, but the president didn't seem to want to wait all the way until the end of the segment for some reason.

Watch:

Maybe he heard an ice cream truck outside... or something.

The instructions were clear:

Of course, there is another more serious possibility:

Watch this Asian American student eloquently rebut progs' beefs with SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling
Sarah D

***

Biden says discrimination still exists in America and he's NOT wrong (roll tape!)

Joe Biden's response to loaded question on SCOTUS ruling is actually 'incredibly dangerous'

*** 

Watch this Asian American student eloquently rebut progs' beefs with SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling
Sarah D
