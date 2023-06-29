Biden didn't want to wait for MSNBC segment to end before awkwardly walking off

MSNBC had President Biden in the studio for an "exclusive" interview, but the president didn't seem to want to wait all the way until the end of the segment for some reason.

Watch:

Joe Biden awkwardly stands up and walks off the set of his MSNBC interview instead of waiting for the segment to go to commercial. pic.twitter.com/MHcJ1ALmKQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 29, 2023

Maybe he heard an ice cream truck outside... or something.

When you gotta go, you gotta go — Lyin' joe biden (@Stand4YourRghts) June 29, 2023

I’m surprised when she told the camera (audience) “ok, don’t go anywhere” that he didn’t stop in his tracks. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/Ek9wYwzXmZ — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) June 29, 2023

The instructions were clear:

YOU sit in the chair

YOU smile at the pretty lady

YOU stay until we come get youhttps://t.co/i74NEIJ30G — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 29, 2023

Of course, there is another more serious possibility:

Not seeing anything odd about this. He went to get updates on Russia’s war with Iraq. https://t.co/q7BBX0mvoG — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@TheRightWingM) June 29, 2023

