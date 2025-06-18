The Not So Classy Responses to Kristi Noem's Hospitalization by The Daily Mail...
Chuck Schumer: Democrats to Hide Behind ‘Starving Children’ to Avoid Joe Biden Cognitive...
Above the Law: Emboldened Brad Lander Is Encouraging Others to Obstruct ICE After...
Food Network Chef Anne Burrell Dead at 55
Steer & Escort: NYT Crafts Dem-Friendly Phrases to Downplay Brad Lander’s Obstruction of...
Chuck Schumer Blames Trump for Political Violence in Minnesota, Forgets His Own SCOTUS...
DNC Chair Drops an F-Bomb on Trump, Tells Him Not to Waste Gov....
VIP
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Lists Better Uses of Money Than a Parade for a...
Soy-Infused Protesters Take Swings at a MAGA Hat Piñata and Donald Trump Doll
Insane Liberal White Woman Drops to Her Knees and Screams After Being Pried...
This Old Instagram Post From Zohran Mamdani About 'Socialist Feminism' Says It All
The Atlantic Reports That the Democrats Have a 'Man Problem'
'Stai Zitto, Perdente!' Giorgia Meloni Wins Eye Roll of the Century While Talking...
Border Patrol Admits ZERO Illegal Immigrants in May, Compared to 62,000 a Year...

Gov. Gavin Newsom Already Has Somebody to Blame As 'Peak Fire Season' Begins In California

Doug P. | 9:09 AM on June 18, 2025
Meme

You probably remember when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were in the White House and the tactic at the time was to blame Donald Trump (and the Republicans) for an open border that allowed people to stream into the U.S. by the millions. That was of course a direct result of the previous administration undoing everything that had been done to make the border more secure. 

Advertisement

But California Gov. Gavin Newsom was obviously paying attention to that ridiculous level of blame deflection, because he's gearing up to blame somebody else if there are more widespread, unchecked fires in his state this summer. You won't be surprised by who he'll try to blame:

"The federal government enforcing immigration laws in my state will be why fires get out of control this year" is PEAK Gavin Newsom. If anybody's doing something "illegally" it's the California Democrats who are insisting on harboring criminal illegals. 

Recommended

The Not So Classy Responses to Kristi Noem's Hospitalization by The Daily Mail and The Bulwark
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

How could Trump do that!?

"Trump can time travel"?

Coming soon from a California Democrat near you: 

We wouldn't put it past Newsom to say that.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Not So Classy Responses to Kristi Noem's Hospitalization by The Daily Mail and The Bulwark
FuzzyChimp
Food Network Chef Anne Burrell Dead at 55
Amy Curtis
Chuck Schumer: Democrats to Hide Behind ‘Starving Children’ to Avoid Joe Biden Cognitive Investigation
Warren Squire
'Stai Zitto, Perdente!' Giorgia Meloni Wins Eye Roll of the Century While Talking to Macron at G7
Grateful Calvin
Insane Liberal White Woman Drops to Her Knees and Screams After Being Pried Off an ICE Bus
Brett T.
Above the Law: Emboldened Brad Lander Is Encouraging Others to Obstruct ICE After Charges Dropped
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Not So Classy Responses to Kristi Noem's Hospitalization by The Daily Mail and The Bulwark FuzzyChimp
Advertisement