Gov. Gavin Newsom Already Has Somebody to Blame As 'Peak Fire Season' Begins In California

You probably remember when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were in the White House and the tactic at the time was to blame Donald Trump (and the Republicans) for an open border that allowed people to stream into the U.S. by the millions. That was of course a direct result of the previous administration undoing everything that had been done to make the border more secure.

Advertisement

But California Gov. Gavin Newsom was obviously paying attention to that ridiculous level of blame deflection, because he's gearing up to blame somebody else if there are more widespread, unchecked fires in his state this summer. You won't be surprised by who he'll try to blame:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says that President Donald Trump’s “illegal militarization” of Los Angeles is hamstringing firefighting resources across the state, just as peak fire season begins. https://t.co/HbgxVF7xe0 — KTLA (@KTLA) June 17, 2025

"The federal government enforcing immigration laws in my state will be why fires get out of control this year" is PEAK Gavin Newsom. If anybody's doing something "illegally" it's the California Democrats who are insisting on harboring criminal illegals.

Fill the damn reservoirs before you start complaining about the guard Gavin — LA County M4L (@karenFrost25) June 18, 2025

Did he fail to mention pic.twitter.com/QnZUsCQyvU — ֆքǟʀӄքʟʊɢ (@angelfavored) June 18, 2025

How could Trump do that!?

What’s his excuse for all previous years? 🤡 — Tlc (@Tlcthegreat) June 18, 2025

"Trump can time travel"?

Coming soon from a California Democrat near you:

Not only that, word is that Trump is aiming giant magnifying glasses from space at the dry brush in all the forests. — Schrödinger's Cat (@Incubatedideas) June 17, 2025

We wouldn't put it past Newsom to say that.